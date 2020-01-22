Jeffrey Epstein’s earlier alleged suicide attempt may get an airing in court
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — On Wednesday, a judge in a federal courtroom could move to try to chip away at one of the many enduring mysteries of the Jeffrey Epstein case: What happened in the disgraced finan…
‘So we don’t have to fight Russia over here’: Adam Schiff delivers powerful statement to senators in Trump impeachment trial
House Intelligence Chair and Lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff delivered powerful remarks to the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, summing up why what President Donald Trump did – extorting Ukraine – was so damaging to both Ukraine and the U.S.
Schiff reminded the Senators who will decide the fate of the nation’s chief executive that 15,000 Ukrainians have already died fighting Russia. That was after Vladimir Putin illegally annexed Crimea.
And he reminded the Senators that President Trump withheld nearly $400 million in congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine, despite the nation’s fight against Russia.
Orlando bank employees quit in mass exodus — and go work at a competitor the next day.
Jim Jordan scorched by Dem challenger over OSU sex abuse denials: ‘This is a damning to hell lie’
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) denied claims that he knew about the sex abuse of college wrestlers by a team physician when he was a coach at Ohio State University -- and his Democratic challenger Shannon Freshour called him a liar.
At least four former wrestlers and a referee have said they complained to Jordan about Dr. Richard Strauss -- but the Ohio Republican dismissed their claims as ridiculous, reported WCMH-TV.
"The idea that I wouldn’t stand up for our athletes if I thought there was some kind of harm happening to them is ridiculous," Jordan told the station. "I’ve stood up to the FBI. I’ve stood up to the IRS. I’ve stood up to Adam Schiff. I’ve stood up to John Boehner, the speaker of the House from our own state in our own party. So, if I think, there was, if I thought there was something wrong or if I knew there was something wrong happening, I would have stood up for him. But like I said, everyone, every single coach has said the same thing I have because the reason they’ve said that just because that’s the truth."