Jerry Nadler skips impeachment hearing as wife battles pancreatic cancer
NEW YORK — Rep. Jerry Nadler will skip Monday’s impeachment hearing as his wife battles pancreatic cancer.The Manhattan liberal stalwart announced Sunday that he would remain by his wife’s bedside in …
‘It’s just a lie’: CNN’s Tapper nails Trump for blatant falsehood about John Bolton testimony
CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday nailed President Donald Trump for blatantly lying about the potential impeachment trial testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton.
Tapper specifically rebutted an earlier tweet from Trump in which he falsely claimed the House Democrats never even bothered asking Bolton to testify during their impeachment inquiry last year.
"The idea that the house of representatives never even asked John Bolton to testify is just a lie," he said. "It's false."
Tapper then displayed the exact letter that House Democrats sent to Bolton requesting his testimony at their hearings.
‘The rich have class solidarity’: Bezos party features billionaires rubbing shoulders with Trump admin officials, journalists
"This town, man."
A party in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night hosted by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos featured a who's-who of Trump administration officials, billionaires, and journalists—leading observers to note the "class solidarity" on display between members of the American ruling elite.
"Democracy dies at Jeff Bezos' house," tweeted journalist Dan Froomkin.
Mitch McConnell likely has questions for Trump after being ‘blindsided’ by Bolton revelations: CNN anchor
According to a New York Times report published this Sunday, an unpublished manuscript of an upcoming book by former national security adviser John Bolton drops a number of key bombshells, one of which includes the revelation that he heard President Trump explicitly say that withholding of military aid "would continue until Ukraine announced an investigation involving the Bidens."
According to CNN's Jake Tapper this Monday, sources told his network that Republican senators were "blindsided" by the leaked details from the book. Fellow anchor Dana Bash confirmed that, saying sources told her that Republicans were "frustrated" by the leaks and asked the White House why they were out of the loop on the revelations. Bash then cited a statement from Susan Collins (R-ME), who said in a statement that Bolton's book strengthens the case for additional witnesses and has "prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues."