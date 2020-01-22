Jon Stewart is back — this time with a movie that pokes fun at politics just in time for election season
Comedian Jon Stewart is coming back to the screen, this time the silver screen with a movie he wrote and directed titled Irresistible, which is a political satire starring Steve Carell set to open on May 29.
As Vanity Fair points out, the movie will be released just as the 2020 election season starts to heat up, and the storyline involves a Democratic strategist (Carell) “who sees political potential in a retired, Wisconsin-based Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) after the colonel stands up for the town’s undocumented workers and goes viral.”
The movie will be Stewart’s second, coming after his directorial debut for Rosewater in 2014.
Here is how Jason Crow ‘pulled rank’ on John Roberts — and exposed the Chief Justice’s bias
Former Army Ranger Jason Crow repeatedly drew upon his experience serving three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan during his prosecution of President Donald Trump as an impeachment manager.
Crow, who was awarded the Bronze Star and retired as a Captain, attended law school after his military service before successfully winning a seat in Congress during the 2018 midterm elections.
Elie Mystal, a justice correspondent for The Nation magazine, explained how Crow pulled rank on Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
Mystal broked down how Crow put Roberts in his place with the subtle question of whether senators were getting restless and needed a break.
Rape trial told Harvey Weinstein a ‘seasoned’ predator
Harvey Weinstein was a "seasoned" sexual predator and rapist who abused his power as a movie-producing titan to prey on vulnerable aspiring actresses, prosecutors said Wednesday as his trial heard from its first witness.
Weinstein, wearing a dark suit, shook his head as New York Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast painted a picture of a 300-pound (140 kilogram) bully who violently raped, humiliated and manipulated several women, leaving them traumatized for years.
His defense team hit back by saying the fallen film producer engaged in consensual relationships with his accusers, including a "loving one" in which the woman called Weinstein "her casual boyfriend."
UN report on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s hacking of Bezos’s phone raises questions over other potentially compromised elites
"If the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally hacked Bezos's phone via malicious files sent over text, it seems extremely likely he's hacked heads of state the same way."
The United Nations on Wednesday called for a far-reaching investigation into allegations that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hacked Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's cell phone, enabling him to extract data from the device and potentially blackmail Bezos.