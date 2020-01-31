Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Just plain wrong’: DNC blistered for letting billionaire Mike Bloomberg onto the debate stage

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Democratic National Committee was blasted online on Friday after changing the rules for 2020 debates in a manner that could allow billionaire Michael Bloomberg to essentially buy his way onto the stage.

“The Democratic National Committee is drastically revising its criteria to participate in primary debates after New Hampshire, doubling the polling threshold and eliminating the individual donor requirement, which could pave the way for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg to make the stage beginning in mid-February,” Politico reported Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The new criteria eliminate the individual-donor threshold, which was used for the first eight debates, including next week’s debate in New Hampshire. Bloomberg, the self-funding billionaire, has refused to take donations from other individuals, which has thus far precluded his participation in any of the debates since he joined the race late last year,” Politico explained.

The decision was harshly criticized by current and former candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what others were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Just plain wrong’: DNC blistered for letting billionaire Mike Bloomberg onto the debate stage

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

The Democratic National Committee was blasted online on Friday after changing the rules for 2020 debates in a manner that could allow billionaire Michael Bloomberg to essentially buy his way onto the stage.

"The Democratic National Committee is drastically revising its criteria to participate in primary debates after New Hampshire, doubling the polling threshold and eliminating the individual donor requirement, which could pave the way for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg to make the stage beginning in mid-February," Politico reported Friday.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg storm Iowa, rivals stuck in Trump trial

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Joe Biden and other Democratic presidential candidates zigzagged through Iowa Friday wooing undecided voters days before an all-important vote launches the party's nomination contest -- as four rivals were trapped 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) away in Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

All eyes are on the snowy, sparsely-populated state as 11 White House contenders battle for early momentum in the race to see who challenges Trump in November's election.

Monday's crunch vote is headed to a photo finish, with leftist Senator Bernie Sanders holding a narrow polling lead over former vice president Biden.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Definition of a rigged system:’ Sanders campaign rips DNC changing debate rules for Mike Bloomberg

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

"DNC changing the rules to benefit a billionaire."

After debate rules were changed in favor of allowing billionaire Mike Bloomberg to join the candidates onstage vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign hit back, calling the decision emblematic of the corrupt political system the Vermont senator has centered his run for the White House on defeating.

"To now change the rules in the middle of the game to accommodate Mike Bloomberg, who is trying to buy his way into the Democratic nomination, is wrong," Sanders senior adviser Jeff Weaver told Politico. "That's the definition of a rigged system."

Continue Reading
 
 