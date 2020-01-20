Kellyanne Conway links Trump impeachment to the injustices Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought

On Martin Luther King Day Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway linked the President Donald Trump being impeached to the injustices civil rights hero Dr. King fought.

NBC News’ White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett says he asked Conway how President Trump is observing Martin Luther King Day today.

I asked White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway how Trump is observing King Day. Conway said, “Well, I can tell you that the president is preparing for Davos” and she then linked Trump’s impeachment to the kinds of injustice that Dr. King fought against. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Conway’s answer stunned many.

“Well, I can tell you the president is preparing for Davos and agrees with many of the things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for,” Conway said, referring to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, “and agreed with for many years – including unity and equality, and he’s not the one trying to tear the country apart through an impeachment process and a lack of substance that is really very shameful at this point.”

“I’ve held my opinion on it for a very long time, but when you see the articles of impeachment that came out, I don’t think it was Dr. King’s vision to have Americans dragged through a process where the president is not going to be removed from office, is not being charged with bribery, extortion, high crimes and misdemeanors. And I think that anybody who cares about ‘and justice for all’ on today or any day of the year will appreciate the fact that the president will have a full throttle defense on the facts, and everybody should have that.”

Related: ‘Monarchy and Despotism’: House Impeachment Managers Quickly Respond to Trump Team’s ‘Dead Wrong’ Defense

ADVERTISEMENT

“I this morning was reading some of the lesser known passages by Dr. King and I appreciate the fact that we as a nation respect him by giving him his own day, and I’m happy to share a birthday with this day.”

A few responses via Twitter:

A bold gambit here. Let’s see how it plays out for her. (Legitimately, on brand for this admin and still somehow astonishingly solipsistic, tone-deaf, racist, and ignorant.) https://t.co/N4rI9E0PL1 — Josh Mauthe (@clydeumney) January 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has a dream, ya’ll. https://t.co/1xlwtnTGG7 — Matthew Stinson (@stinson) January 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Only Donald Trump would try to make Dr. King’s legacy about himself. Remarkable. https://t.co/ZYkKNdL5NJ — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) January 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT