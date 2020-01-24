Kellyanne Conway storms out of briefing room after reporters call on her to answer Jim Acosta’s question

While White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham refuses to hold press briefings, senior counselor Kellyanne Conway has been willing to talk to the press. That is unless the press asks questions she doesn’t want to answer.

Such was the case Friday when Conway came to the briefing room to answer questions by reporters. When CNN’s Jim Acosta asked if the White House was holding back evidence on Ukraine, Conway was annoyed. She started to lecture Acosta.

Conway refused to answer the question. https://t.co/QFmGRp800r — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 24, 2020

Playboy reporter Brian Karem backed up Acosta.

“It’s a simple question,” he said.

Conway stormed out.

Kellyanne ⁦@KellyannePolls⁩ refuses to answer ⁦@Acosta⁩ question regarding the WH withholding evidence. I and others repeated the question. She refused to answer”It’s a simple question” I said. She left after trying to lecture ⁦Jim pic.twitter.com/ZAj7PBdIA0 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) January 24, 2020

Conway isn’t the first one who has run from answering such a question. When confronted by CNN Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) refused to answer if he agreed Trump’s call with Ukraine was “perfect” and agreed with his conduct. Cruz went to another reporter who asked the same question. Cruz similarly stormed off.

Last week, when CNN’s Manu Raju asked Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) if she would consider the trove of documents released by Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas, it didn’t go well. Instead of having a rational conversation about facts and information, McSally snapped at the reporter and refused to speak to him, calling him a “liberal hack.” When she was questioned about her response, she told the world that she was a victim of the press and started fundraising off of it and selling T-shirts about it.