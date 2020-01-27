Key winners at the 2020 Grammy Awards
Here is a list of winners in key categories at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which took place Sunday in Los Angeles.
Teenage goth-pop iconoclast Billie Eilish was the big winner with a total of five golden statuettes, including a clean sweep of the “big four” prizes.
Lizzo, the top nomination getter, won three prizes — best pop solo performance, best urban contemporary album and best traditional R&B performance.
Album of the Year: Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Record of the Year: Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Song of the Year (recognizing songwriting): Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, “Bad Guy”
Best New Artist: Billie Eilish
Best Music Video: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Best Rap Album: Tyler, The Creator, “Igor”
Best Rock Album: Cage The Elephant, “Social Cues”
Best Pop Vocal Album: Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Best Pop Solo Performance: Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Best Pop/Duo Performance: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)”
Best Country Album: Tanya Tucker, “While I’m Livin'”
Best Alternative Music Album: Vampire Weekend, “Father of the Bride”
Best World Music Album: Angelique Kidjo, “Celia”
© 2020 AFP
‘The floodgates are open’: Bolton bombshells may force GOP senators to approve impeachment witnesses
The leak of John Bolton's new book may force Senate Republicans to agree to additional testimony in the impeachment trial.
The former national security adviser revealed that President Donald Trump explicitly tied Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe Biden, and GOP sources told Axios that new evidence would be enough to convince Republicans to approve witness testimony.
Bolton's book, "The Room Where It Happened," due out March 17, claims Trump told him "he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens," according to the New York Times.
Born in Auschwitz, survivor says stories of atrocity must be told
Her mother was so malnourished that the Nazi camp guards did not even know she was pregnant.
"She didn't show very much at three months, she didn't show very much at nine months, either -- I was so little, I was just one pound at birth," says Angela Orosz Richt, a survivor of Auschwitz, who was born in Nazi Germany's most infamous death camp.
She was born on December 21, 1944, just weeks before the camp was liberated -- and six months after the Nazis deported her mother from Hungary to the camp in occupied Poland, where they killed over 1.1 million people, mostly Jews from across Europe.
Follow the money on impeachment: Trump bought off the McConnell and the rest of the GOP jury — and hints at bigger tax cuts
Republican senators are making millions off of Trump’s tax cuts — and will repay him by betraying their oath.
It's long been obvious that Republican senators have little interest in serving as impartial jurors in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. While there is a raft of motivations for such historic perfidy — with several GOP senators politically benefiting from some of the same corrupting influences — one under-examined, non-Russian reason is personal greed.