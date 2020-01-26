Kobe Bryant joins tragic list of athletes and celebrities who died in plane or helicopter crashes
Kobe Bryant, the six-time NBA champion and perennial All-Star, was killed along with his daughter in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California, TMZ reports. Bryant was 41 and Gianna “Gigi” Ma…
Dutch government offers first apology for WWII persecution of Jews
Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Sunday made the Netherlands' first government apology for the war-time persecution of Jews.
"Now the last survivors are still with us, I apologise today in the name of the government for what the authorities did at that time," Rutte said.
He was giving an address in Amsterdam in memory of victims of the Holocaust on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz.
Only 38,000 of the 140,000 Jews who lived in the Netherlands survived World War II, but no government apology had been offered for the role the authorities played.
Billie Eilish wins first Grammy — for Best Pop Vocal Album
Billie Eilish, a goth-leaning artist whose innovative pop-rock-trap sound has won her legions of fans, beat out four industry heavyweights Sunday to take home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.
The 18-year-old bested veterans Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran to score the award for her debut studio album "when we all fall asleep, where do we go?"
"I feel like I'm not supposed to be here," she told E! television after the win was announced. "Life is weird."
Eilish, who arrived on the red carpet wearing a Gucci pantsuit with lime green accents, was among this year's most-nominated artists with six, and is the youngest person ever nominated in all of the four top categories.
China death toll spikes to 80, over 2,700 cases confirmed
China said on Monday that the death toll from a deadly viral outbreak spiked to 80 as the hard-hit epicentre province of Hubei suffered 24 new fatalities, while total confirmed cases nationwide rose sharply to 2,744.
While there were no new deaths confirmed outside of Hubei, the national tally of verified infections rose by 769, around half of them in Hubei, the National Health Commission said. It said 461 of those infected were in serious condition.
China has locked down Hubei in the country's centre, an unprecedented operation affecting tens of millions of people and intended to slow transmission of the respiratory virus.