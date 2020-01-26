Quantcast
Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna was among the dead in helicopter crash

Published

16 mins ago

on

Sports Center reported that among the five dead in the helicopter crash was Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna, who went by Gigi.

She was coming into her own with women’s basketball. The two were seen at an NBA game last week, where the former NBA star was explaining key points of the game.

“Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter, Gianna. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent, sources told @wojespn,” SC said.

Gianna was one of four of the Bryant daughters. She was just 13-years-old.

Three rockets hit the US embassy in Iraq capital: security source

Published

7 mins ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

AFP is reporting that five rockets exploded near the U.S. Embassy in Iraq's capital Sunday night. Of those five fired, three directly hit the embassy.

https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1221535644100460549

This is one of many of the times the American embassy has been hit by foes in recent weeks. After President Donald Trump ordered the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani, supporters of Iran attacked the embassy (pictured above), breaching the wall and burning the entrance.

https://twitter.com/1purehappy/status/1221547820957798400

Trump has not commented and has spent most of his Sunday railing against impeachment.

El Chapo’s alleged personal assistant — nicknamed ‘Nose’ — has been extradited to San Diego

Published

27 mins ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

