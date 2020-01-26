Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna was among the dead in helicopter crash

Sports Center reported that among the five dead in the helicopter crash was Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna, who went by Gigi.

She was coming into her own with women’s basketball. The two were seen at an NBA game last week, where the former NBA star was explaining key points of the game.

This is how everyone should remember Kobe and his daughter Gianna, this moment right here. pic.twitter.com/PVSZOgwuxy — Zach (@RRavens91) January 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter, Gianna. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent, sources told @wojespn,” SC said.

Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter, Gianna. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent, sources told @wojespn. There were no survivors of the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. pic.twitter.com/7ik13Qwm9m — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2020

RIP to Gigi🙏❤️ was so excited to see her play in the WNBA. So sad 😞 pic.twitter.com/ELEezkruZk — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) January 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Gianna was one of four of the Bryant daughters. She was just 13-years-old.