Legal experts explain how House impeachment managers destroyed Trump’s defenses on Thursday
As the impeachment trial entered its third day, legal experts on Twitter shared their views, broadly agreeing that House Democrats delivering the case had undercut President Donald Trump’s defenses and painted a devastating picture of his conduct in Ukraine:
The notion that Trump (and Giuliani) were some kind of two-man international anti-corruption vigilante squad has been ridiculous from the start.
House Managers definitively put this one to rest with today's presentation. Trump lawyers shouldn't even try it anymore. It's so bad.
Whoever wrote these presentations with and for the House Managers: Bravo.
Clear, well-organized and in plain, relatable English.
House Managers have plenty of evidence to make the case in a fair tribunal, but GOP senators have admitted that they have prejudged the evidence. They are afraid that Bolton and other witnesses will make it impossible to acquit Trump. America deserves the facts. https://t.co/C7N2i6tX6P
There is no innocent explanation for why the POTUS was delegating the conduct of our foreign policy to Giuliani over career professionals & taking the advice of Giuliani over our intelligence agencies. There just isn’t. https://t.co/A350xlP4ur
Demings describes frantic phone calls including one at 1 in the morning to come home from the Ukraine on the next plane because of her security
