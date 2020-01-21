Lev Parnas’ attorney knocks down Mike Pence denials by tweeting out video of them together
Lev Parnas’ lawyer tweeted out a video of the indicted businessman socializing with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife to counter their denials of knowing him.
“I don’t know the guy,” Pence said last week, but attorney Joseph Bondy shared a video showing Parnas hobnobbing with the vice president and his wife Karen Pence, reported The Daily Beast.
“Pence does indeed know the guy,” Bondy tweeted.
The video shows Parnas holding Karen Pence’s hand as they speak, and the clip ends with Parnas reaching toward the vice president to shake his hand.
.@VP Mike Pence does indeed know the guy. “”Everyone was in the loop.“ -Gordon Sondland” -Lev Parnas #LevRemembers #LetLevSpeak #TheyAllKnew pic.twitter.com/QrwgBGJizh
— Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 20, 2020
MSNBC’s Morning Joe points out the most ‘alarming’ aspect of Trump’s struggle to read the Constitution
President Donald Trump reportedly stumbled when trying to read the Constitution, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough noticed the portion he struggled to understand was the section he has claimed gives him unlimited power.
Washington Post reporters Philip Bump and Carol Leonnig discussed an episode recounted in their new book, "A Very Stable Genius," where Trump encountered great difficulty reading Article II for a documentary film project.
"The Constitution, written so long ago, ii's difficult language to read for the first time, but it was clear to the people in that room that Trump was just not familiar with this founding document," Bump told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "He stumbled over these words. He performed in a very different manner than the other previous presidents who did this interview. Mike Pence read portions of the Constitution and was fine. Ted Cruz memorized it as a high school debater and performed just fine."
2020 Election
Pence keeping his head down and plotting his own presidential future as Trump goes on trial: report
According to a report at Politico, Vice President Mike Pence hopes to keep his distance from the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump in the hopes he doesn't get swept up in it and cripple his own presidential aspirations.
With the president's impeachment set to begin on Tuesday -- as lawmakers debate the rules set forth by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) -- Pence will attempt to stay on the sidelines, going so far as to head overseas to meet with the Pope as the historic trial begins.