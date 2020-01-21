Lev Parnas’ attorney knocks down Mike Pence denials by tweeting out video of them together

Lev Parnas’ lawyer tweeted out a video of the indicted businessman socializing with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife to counter their denials of knowing him.

“I don’t know the guy,” Pence said last week, but attorney Joseph Bondy shared a video showing Parnas hobnobbing with the vice president and his wife Karen Pence, reported The Daily Beast.

“Pence does indeed know the guy,” Bondy tweeted.

The video shows Parnas holding Karen Pence’s hand as they speak, and the clip ends with Parnas reaching toward the vice president to shake his hand.