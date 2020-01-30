Lisa Murkowski swarmed by reporters asking if she will vote to allow impeachment trial witnesses

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) gaggled with reporters following the day’s end of the impeachment trial on Thursday.

Murkowski did not say whether she would vote to allow witnesses, as Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced, but did say she would update the public on Friday.

Here are some of the reports of her scrum with reporters.

Murkowski to @KyleAlexStewart: "I have filled up 1-1/2 volumes of notes here. I’m going to put eye drops in and blink a little bit and figure out how much more I can read, but I think it’s important to have a well thought-out statement. So that’s what I’m going to be working on." — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Sen Lisa Murkowski says she will have a statement (presumably about how she will vote on witnesses) Friday morning — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) January 31, 2020

Murkowski needs the night to think it through??? After all this time you still *really* don’t know what you want to do??? Really??? Really??? — Touré (@Toure) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa Murkowski is in there… somewhere. pic.twitter.com/zo6mETzCn4 — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) January 31, 2020