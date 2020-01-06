List of key Golden Globe winners
Here are the winners in key categories for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood” took home three awards including best comedy/musical film honors, best screenplay and a best supporting actor prize for Brad Pitt.
War epic “1917” took home best drama film honors and a surprise best director trophy for Sam Mendes.
– FILM –
Best film, drama: “1917”
Best film, musical or comedy: “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
Best actor, drama: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Best actress, drama: Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
Best actor, musical or comedy: Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
Best actress, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”
Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Best director: Sam Mendes, “1917”
Best screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
Best foreign language film: “Parasite”
Best animated feature: “Missing Link”
– TELEVISION –
Best drama series: “Succession”
Best drama actor: Brian Cox, “Succession”
Best drama actress: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Best musical or comedy series: “Fleabag”
Best musical or comedy actor: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Best musical or comedy actress: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Best limited series or TV movie: “Chernobyl”
Best limited series or TV movie actor: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”
Best limited series or TV movie actress: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
Best limited series or TV movie supporting actor: Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”
Best limited series or TV movie supporting actress: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
