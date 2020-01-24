Quantcast
LISTEN: Ex-Democrat turned Republican promised to never vote for Trump — right before pledging his ‘undying support’ to him

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) ceremoniously left the Democratic Party in a huff because he didn’t want to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Now that the polls are changing, it seems Van Drew is confused, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I think that this is a very weak impeachment. I think it wasted millions of dollars, hours of time, has not been productive, has split the country apart, has caused a fractioning of the country and literally has caused civil unrest in a sense,” Van Drew ranted on “Fox & Friends” in December.

Already, Van Drew’s campaign is concerned after seeing internal polling, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“We’ve got serious issues to talk about,” one of Van Drew’s strategists explained to him after the no-vote on impeachment. It was two days later that Van Drew was in the White House, meeting with the president in the Oval Office for a public photo-op where the two could talk about their mutual opposition to impeachment. Van Drew never revealed why he felt he couldn’t vote against impeachment as a Democrat, as several other Democrats did.

In the month that has followed Van Drew’s party change, he’s garnered a powerful opponent that is a well-respected former school teacher. His entire staff also quit, as most of them were Democrats who worked for a Democratic member. Support for impeachment has ballooned and support for the removal of the president has increased to its highest level yet.

Whatever Van Drew has done to cozy up to Trump doesn’t appear to have worked to help him save his seat. Van Drew still won’t say whether he’ll vote for Trump, even after switching parties.

A voter reached out to Van Drew on his website and he picked up the phone to call her. In the voicemail he left, Van Drew confessed he doesn’t intend to vote for Trump.

“I haven’t voted for him, I didn’t support him, I will not vote for him,” Van Drew said of Trump in the voicemail message. “When they do, he is still gonna be the president, he is still gonna be the presidential candidate. But now, he is going to be able to say to everybody that he is innocent and that he didn’t do anything wrong whatsoever. And that’s gonna help him. It’s just gonna help him with his base and it’s gonna help him with a lot of people.”

But when asked about it, Van Drew switched back to another position.

“I’ve pledged my support for the President in the Oval Office, on the floor of the House when I voted against impeachment, in South Jersey diners and everywhere in between,” Van Drew said Friday. “My support for President Trump couldn’t be more clear — and he’ll hear it again from me in person on Tuesday night in Wildwood.”

He didn’t say whether he intended to vote for the president in the 2020 election, however.

The voter, Gwen Meade, said that it’s clear the Congressman “may not know his own mind.”

Read the full report. And listen to the voicemail below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
