LIVE COVERAGE: Shots fired outside Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort
Published 52 mins ago
on
Published52 mins ago
on
A bridge leading to Mar-A-Lago was shut down after shots were fired near a security checkpoint.
A driver breached the checkpoint outside President Donald Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida, and officers fired shots at the driver, reported WPBF-TV.
The driver got away, police said.
The Southern Boulevard Bridge was shut down as police investigated the incident.
Trump was scheduled to arrive Friday afternoon at the resort.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Breaking Banner
‘Coward’ Marco Rubio torn to bits after he admits Trump’s actions are impeachable — but he’ll still acquit him
Published8 mins ago
onJanuary 31, 2020
ByBrad Reed
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has put out a lengthy statement explaining his decision to acquit President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial -- and he's not being very well received.
In his statement, Rubio concedes that even though he believes the president's actions "meet a standard of impeachment," he does not believe that he should be removed from office.
"Six weeks ago I announced that, for me, the question would not just be whether the President’s actions were wrong, but ultimately whether what he did was removable," he writes. "The two are not the same. Just because actions meet a standard of impeachment does not mean it is in the best interest of the country to remove a President from office."
Breaking Banner
Schumer warns GOP senators ‘the truth will come out’ — minutes before Bolton’s latest bombshell
Published10 mins ago
onJanuary 31, 2020
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) presciently warned his Republican colleagues to consider what the public would eventually learn about President Donald Trump if they voted to end the impeachment trial without witnesses.
Schumer delivered a statement just minutes before the New York Times reported that Trump asked then-national security adviser John Bolton for assistance with his pressure scheme against Ukraine -- and White House counsel Pat Cipollone and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney witnessed the request.
Breaking Banner
GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski to vote ‘no’ on impeachment witnesses
Published20 mins ago
onJanuary 31, 2020
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) on Friday finally made her decision on hearing new witness testimony in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
The Alaska Republican decided to vote no on hearing from additional witnesses in the Senate trial.
"Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate," she said in a statement. "It has also become clear some of my colleagues intend to further politicize this process, and drag the Supreme Court into the fray... We have already degraded this institution for partisan political benefit, and I will not enable those who wish to pull down another."