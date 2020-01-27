Quantcast
Lonely DC Trump supporters fear they’re about to lose the one business that wants them around

1 min ago

Trump supporters who live in Washington, D.C. fear that they’re about to lose the one business where they actually feel welcome.

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer reports that the impending sale of the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. has many Trump fans in the city worried that they’ll no longer have a place where they can socialize with their fellow humans.

“Awful color scheme and over-priced drinks aside, the Trump Hotel was one of our few sanctuaries in a city adverse to MAGA folks,” former Gateway Pundit White House correspondent Lucian Wintrich tells Sommer.

“What will happen to the MAGA Networking and Social Scene in Washington DC then?” prominent Trump supporter John Goldman wrote on Twitter about the impending sale. “There’s nothing like the Trump Hotel. Nor will many places be as accommodating.”

“It’s the place to see and be seen when you’re in D.C.,” Jacob Engels, a one-time protege of right-wing dirty trickster Roger Stone, tells Sommer.

The Trump Organization revealed last year that it is looking to sell the rights to the D.C. hotel, which has become a lightning rod for accusations that Trump is using his office to enrich himself, as foreign officials regularly stay at the hotel as a way to curry favor with the president.

