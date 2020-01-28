MAGA-ritas on the menu as Wildwood plays to Trump rally crowd
Eric Hanson had a difficult question to answer last week, “How many filet mignons do you order for 10,000 people?”Hanson, the manager at Blue Water Grille Restaurant and Barat the Bolero Resort in Wil…
John Bolton told GOP donors that Trump is ‘mentally unstable’: report
A new report from Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman sheds some more light on former national security adviser John Bolton's decision to blow up President Donald Trump's top defense against impeachment.
According to Sherman's sources, Bolton has told Republican donors that he believes Trump is "mentally unstable" and worries that the president could pull the United States completely out of NATO if he wins a second term.
I wasn’t invited to Trump rally because I wanted GOP to pay us back: Wildwood, NJ mayor
Union accuses federal agency of ‘chilling’ workers’ speech by barring talk of Trump impeachment
A union representing hundreds of thousands of government employees announced Monday that it filed an emergency motion in federal court accusing the Office of Special Counsel of "chilling the free speech rights" of government workers by barring them from speaking out about President Donald Trump's impeachment.
The motion filed Friday by the American Federation of Government Employees and AFGE Local 2578 called on the U.S. District Court of Maryland to immediately suspend 2018 guidance (pdf) issued by the Office of Special Counsel prohibiting federal workers from expressing views about the impeachment process while on the job.