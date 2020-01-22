Quantcast
Connect with us

Major GOP revolt over Trump impeachment prevented by Mitch McConnell’s maneuvering: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released a draconian set of impeachment trial rules that broke his promise to abide by the standards used in President Bill Clinton’s trial, he appeared to walk back some of the harsher provisions, like the one allowing the Senate to reject evidence from the House and the one requiring all opening arguments be delivered within a two-day span.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some analysts, like CNN historian Tim Naftali, took this as a sign that McConnell has a weaker grip on his caucus than he is letting on. But according to Politico’s John Bresnahan and Burgess Everett, McConnell’s retreat was a tactical maneuver that ultimately helped him keep his party in line.

“These were concessions, but only the slightest of ones — and the shift gave McConnell further license to ignore Senate Democrats’ broader complaints,” they wrote. “With all 52 of his GOP senators united behind him, McConnell was able to defeat a series of Democratic amendments calling for more documents from the White House and other federal agencies caught up in the Ukraine scandal.”

“On the biggest issue — whether to call additional witnesses now, including former national security advisor John Bolton and others — McConnell refused to yield,” they continued. “At the Kentucky Republican’s urging, the Senate postponed a decision on that question until after the opening arguments, despite vehement objections from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).”

“It’s McConnell 101,” they concluded. “The Senate majority leader plays by the rules, but he uses them as a weapon to help his cause as much as a restriction on what he can do. The only limits are based on what his members will agree to. And it’s nothing new to his adversaries.”

It remains to be seen whether McConnell will be able to prevent defections when the time comes to vote for witnesses. But for now, he has managed to head off a threat that could have broken his control over the process.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Major GOP revolt over Trump impeachment prevented by Mitch McConnell’s maneuvering: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released a draconian set of impeachment trial rules that broke his promise to abide by the standards used in President Bill Clinton's trial, he appeared to walk back some of the harsher provisions, like the one allowing the Senate to reject evidence from the House and the one requiring all opening arguments be delivered within a two-day span.

Some analysts, like CNN historian Tim Naftali, took this as a sign that McConnell has a weaker grip on his caucus than he is letting on. But according to Politico's John Bresnahan and Burgess Everett, McConnell's retreat was a tactical maneuver that ultimately helped him keep his party in line.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump insists China telling truth about deadly coronavirus: ‘It’s going to be just fine’

Published

25 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump says he trusts China’s President Xi Jinping is being truthful about a deadly coronavirus that has now reached the United States.

Trump insisted the situation was under control, after the coronavirus has killed nine in China and been confirmed in one case in the U.S., the president told CNBC.

“We have it totally under control,” Trump said from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control, it’s going to be just fine.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How the Trump family learned ‘how to turn politics into money’

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

In 1975, New York City was run-down and on the verge of bankruptcy. Twenty-nine-year-old Donald Trump saw an opportunity. He wanted to acquire and redevelop the dilapidated Commodore Hotel in midtown Manhattan next to Grand Central Terminal.

Trump had bragged to the executive controlling the sale that he could use his political connections to get tax breaks for the deal.

The executive was skeptical. But the next day, the executive was invited into Trump’s limousine, which ushered him to City Hall. There, he met with Donald’s father Fred and Mayor Abe Beame, to whom the Trumps had given lavishly.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image