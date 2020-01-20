‘Major jealousy’: CNN panel of black voters tear Trump apart for continued Obama obsession

CNN on Monday hosted a panel of black voters from South Carolina to discuss the 2020 Democratic primary, but the conversation quickly derailed into a discussion of their mutual dislike for President Donald Trump.

During the discussion, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked them if they were surprised that Trump kept bringing up Obama during his campaign rallies and in his tweets.

“There is a major jealousy there!” said South Carolina Democrat Alex Belk.

Democrat Vanity Deterville went so far as to say that Trump’s election in 2016 was a “whitelash” against the country’s first black president, and she accused the current president of using “emblazoned racism” to get himself elected.

“‘Making America Great Again’ — what does that mean?” asked panelist Jennifer Winston. “Was it not great before you got into office? We’re not going back to any of our countries that we came from. We’re all here.”

Camerota then asked the panel if racial relations under Trump have changed in the past three years, and all six panelists said yes.

“I just think people are more open to discriminating,” said Belk. “And I think his whole platform is to divide the country.”

Fellow panelist Darion McCloud agreed.

“I feel like we’re seeing what happens with the wrong president right now,” he said.

Watch the video below.