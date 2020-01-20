‘Major jealousy’: CNN panel of black voters tear Trump apart for continued Obama obsession
CNN on Monday hosted a panel of black voters from South Carolina to discuss the 2020 Democratic primary, but the conversation quickly derailed into a discussion of their mutual dislike for President Donald Trump.
During the discussion, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked them if they were surprised that Trump kept bringing up Obama during his campaign rallies and in his tweets.
“There is a major jealousy there!” said South Carolina Democrat Alex Belk.
Democrat Vanity Deterville went so far as to say that Trump’s election in 2016 was a “whitelash” against the country’s first black president, and she accused the current president of using “emblazoned racism” to get himself elected.
“‘Making America Great Again’ — what does that mean?” asked panelist Jennifer Winston. “Was it not great before you got into office? We’re not going back to any of our countries that we came from. We’re all here.”
Camerota then asked the panel if racial relations under Trump have changed in the past three years, and all six panelists said yes.
“I just think people are more open to discriminating,” said Belk. “And I think his whole platform is to divide the country.”
Fellow panelist Darion McCloud agreed.
“I feel like we’re seeing what happens with the wrong president right now,” he said.
Watch the video below.
CNN
‘Major jealousy’: CNN panel of Black voters tear Trump apart for continued Obama obsession
CNN on Monday hosted a panel of black voters from South Carolina to discuss the 2020 Democratic primary, but the conversation quickly derailed into a discussion of their mutual dislike for President Donald Trump.
During the discussion, CNN's Alisyn Camerota asked them if they were surprised that Trump kept bringing up Obama during his campaign rallies and in his tweets.
"There is a major jealousy there!" said South Carolina Democrat Alex Belk.
Democrat Vanity Deterville went so far as to say that Trump's election in 2016 was a "whitelash" against the country's first black president, and she accused the current president of using "emblazoned racism" to get himself elected.
Breaking Banner
‘Wrong about the law, wrong about history’: CNN’s Berman levels Dershowitz for bogus Trump defense
CNN "New Day" host John Berman came right out and attacked attorney Alan Dershowitz for his arguments over why Donald Trump can't be ousted from office, flatly stating that former Harvard Law professor is "wrong."
After sharing "State of the Union" clips of Dershowitz attempting to make his case on Sunday, the CNN host made his own case.
"Alan Dershowitz is wrong," he began. "Professor Dershowitz is wrong about the law and wrong about the history here. Presidents have been impeached and tried for things that are not crimes. Judges have been impeached and tried for things that are not crimes, including drunkenness, by the way, which is not a crime."
Breaking Banner
There’s one area where Trump and the ‘deep state’ are in lockstep
It’s a paradox of impeachment politics.
As President Trump faces charges of high crimes and misdemeanors in Congress, he denounces the alleged “deep state” cabal out to get him. His campaign is running a powerful online ad about the supposed conspiracy. It features footage of former CIA director John Brennan and former acting director John McLaughlin at a recent event in Washington. I had a memorable encounter with Brennan at the event, so I know what he’s talking about. No one has demonized the CIA leadership more effectively than Trump.