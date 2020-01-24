Man begged for his life as he was beaten to death for over an hour in disturbing racial hate crime
According to court documents obtained by WBTW 13 News, Kristoff Alexander King, 36, viciously beat Scott Jenks, 48, for over an hour in the parking lot of a St. Petersburg, Florida, sports bar before he died. Surveillance video of the incident shows Jenks begging for his life multiple times. The arrest warrant issued for King describes the assault as a racial hate crime.
According to police, Jenks, who is white, was walking in the parking at just before 3am before he can be heard begging Kristoff, who is black, to “please stop.” Police say the beating didn’t stop until 4:26am — over an hour after the assault began.
Jenks can also heard yelling, “Kris I love you, we are friends. I love you. Kris don’t do this. You are my friend,” according to the arrest warrant, which also states that King can be heard yelling numerous racial epithets at Jenks.
“F*** you! F*** your white life!” King can be heard yelling in the video. “White mother f*****!”
Police say the sound of metal hitting the ground can also be heard in the video.
King was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Weinstein rape trial told of sexual assault ‘myths’
A forensic psychiatrist told Harvey Weinstein's rape trial Friday that victims of sexual assault commonly remain in contact with their attacker for years after the incident.
The prosecution called Barbara Ziv, who testified when American comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of sexual assault, to dispel several "myths" surrounding rape.
Ex-Hollywood titan Weinstein, 67, whose trial began hearing testimony this week, faces life imprisonment if convicted of predatory sexual assault charges related to two women: actress Jessica Mann and former production assistant Mimi Haleyi.
Tommy Chong waxes philosophical about his stoner persona, jazz music, and dealing with Trump
Tommy Chong plays arguably one of the two sanest characters in the trippy, psychotronic, sci-fi film, "Color Out of Space," based on the H. P. Lovecraft story. The comedian, actor, and marijuana activist plays Ezra, a "hippie reprobate" and squatter living off the grid — even his cameras are solar-powered — and on the land owned by alpaca farmer Nathan Gardner (Nicolas Cage). When a meteorite lands on the property, all hell breaks loose, with animals changing form or dying, strange voices being heard, plants growing, electronics going wonky, and water being contaminated (Nathan develops a strange rash after a shower). Ezra wonders, have aliens arrived? Perhaps.