‘McMillions’ on HBO: How the McDonald’s Monopoly promotion became a target for scammers
The six-part HBO docuseries “McMillions” (premiering Monday) is a full-scale retelling of the $24 million scam perpetrated on McDonald’s popular Monopoly promotion. If you can’t recall the precise det…
Lisa Murkowski swarmed by reporters asking if she will vote to allow impeachment trial witnesses
Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) gaggled with reporters following the day's end of the impeachment trial on Thursday.
Murkowski did not say whether she would vote to allow witnesses, as Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced, but did say she would update the public on Friday.
Here are some of the reports of her scrum with reporters.
‘There is no need for more evidence’: Lamar Alexander announces his opposition to impeachment witnesses
Sen. Lamar Alexander (D-TN) released a statement on his views on impeachment witnesses on Thursday evening.
Alexander is not running for re-election, which has made him one of the most closely-watched senators on the issue of whether witnesses will be called as they have been in every other impeachment trial.
Late Thursday evening, Alexander announced he would be voting no.
Here is his explanation:
Can John Bolton can still force the Senate’s hand?
This week, President Donald Trump’s sycophants and loyalists in the right-wing media have been going after former National Security Adviser John Bolton with a vengeance. They are furious over a bombshell New York Times report that Bolton, in his forthcoming book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” alleges that Trump made an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, a condition of military aid to Ukraine. But one conservative who isn’t bashing Bolton this week is Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin, who asserts in a January 30 column that Bolton is badly needed to help rein in Trump.