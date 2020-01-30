Quantcast
Connect with us

‘McMillions’ on HBO: How the McDonald’s Monopoly promotion became a target for scammers

Published

1 hour ago

on

The six-part HBO docuseries “McMillions” (premiering Monday) is a full-scale retelling of the $24 million scam perpetrated on McDonald’s popular Monopoly promotion. If you can’t recall the precise det…

Read More

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lisa Murkowski swarmed by reporters asking if she will vote to allow impeachment trial witnesses

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) gaggled with reporters following the day's end of the impeachment trial on Thursday.

Murkowski did not say whether she would vote to allow witnesses, as Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced, but did say she would update the public on Friday.

Here are some of the reports of her scrum with reporters.

https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1223097091532165121

https://twitter.com/AliVelshi/status/1223097063715426304

https://twitter.com/Toure/status/1223095200609972225

https://twitter.com/AndrewDesiderio/status/1223096030251536390

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘There is no need for more evidence’: Lamar Alexander announces his opposition to impeachment witnesses

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

Sen. Lamar Alexander (D-TN) released a statement on his views on impeachment witnesses on Thursday evening.

Alexander is not running for re-election, which has made him one of the most closely-watched senators on the issue of whether witnesses will be called as they have been in every other impeachment trial.

Late Thursday evening, Alexander announced he would be voting no.

Here is his explanation:

https://twitter.com/SenAlexander/status/1223093579553308673

https://twitter.com/SenAlexander/status/1223093584934719494

https://twitter.com/SenAlexander/status/1223093592064958465

Continue Reading
 

Commentary

Can John Bolton can still force the Senate’s hand?

Published

18 mins ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

This week, President Donald Trump’s sycophants and loyalists in the right-wing media have been going after former National Security Adviser John Bolton with a vengeance. They are furious over a bombshell New York Times report that Bolton, in his forthcoming book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” alleges that Trump made an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, a condition of military aid to Ukraine. But one conservative who isn’t bashing Bolton this week is Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin, who asserts in a January 30 column that Bolton is badly needed to help rein in Trump.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image