Meet the people who think soaking in a frozen Minneapolis lake is the secret to good health

Published

1 min ago

on

Ponce de León’s search for the fountain of youth in Florida is just a legend.But about 1,500 miles to the north, in the icy waters of Cedar Lake in Minneapolis, dozens of people think they’ve found th…

2020 Election

While candidates posture on student loan debt, Midwestern universities are taking action to relieve it

Published

5 mins ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Breaking Banner

Follow the money on impeachment: Trump bought off the McConnell and the rest of the GOP jury — and hints at bigger tax cuts

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Republican senators are making millions off of Trump’s tax cuts — and will repay him by betraying their oath.

It's long been obvious that Republican senators have little interest in serving as impartial jurors in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. While there is a raft of motivations for such historic perfidy — with several GOP senators politically benefiting from some of the same corrupting influences — one under-examined, non-Russian reason is personal greed.

Trump’s Wildwood, New Jersey rally wouldn’t have happened without this guy’s vote on impeachment

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

