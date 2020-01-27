Meet the people who think soaking in a frozen Minneapolis lake is the secret to good health
Ponce de León’s search for the fountain of youth in Florida is just a legend.But about 1,500 miles to the north, in the icy waters of Cedar Lake in Minneapolis, dozens of people think they’ve found th…
While candidates posture on student loan debt, Midwestern universities are taking action to relieve it
Follow the money on impeachment: Trump bought off the McConnell and the rest of the GOP jury — and hints at bigger tax cuts
Republican senators are making millions off of Trump’s tax cuts — and will repay him by betraying their oath.
It's long been obvious that Republican senators have little interest in serving as impartial jurors in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. While there is a raft of motivations for such historic perfidy — with several GOP senators politically benefiting from some of the same corrupting influences — one under-examined, non-Russian reason is personal greed.
Trump’s Wildwood, New Jersey rally wouldn’t have happened without this guy’s vote on impeachment
