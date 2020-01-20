Quantcast
Michael Avenatti says he has El Chapo's former jail cell — which the drug dealer described as 'torture': report

Published

7 mins ago

on

Attorney Michael Avenatti, the colorful attorney who came to prominence representing Stormy Daniels against Donald Trump, is unhappy with his jail conditions.

On Monday, his attorney wrote to the federal judge overseeing his trial to complain about the jail conditions Avenatti is experiencing during pre-trial detention.

Scott Srebnick, Avenatti’s attorney, wrote to Judge Paul Gardephe to complain about the “notorious 10-South” section of the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he is being held in the Special Housing Unit.

“He is in a cell reportedly once occupied by El Chapo, on a floor that houses individuals charged with terrorism offenses,” Avenatti’s attorney wrote.

“The temperature in his cell feels like it is in the mid-40s. He is forced to sleep with three blankets,” his lawyer argued. “Not surprisingly, he has been having great difficulty functioning.”

“He has not been permitted to shave,” his attorney added.

CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz reminded how El Chapo once described his cell.

