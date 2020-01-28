Mike Bloomberg is spending an unprecedented amount of money on Pennsylvania TV ads
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania doesn’t hold its primary for three more months. But amid a fluid Democratic presidential race that might not be settled until well after Iowa begins early-state preference …
‘Screaming the quiet part into a bullhorn’: Sen. Joni Ernst admits GOP using impeachment trial to damage Biden in 2020
"Trump is trying to use the trial to do what Ukraine wouldn't—destroy his political rivals."
After President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday completed the second day of their impeachment defense—which largely consisted of attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter—Republican Sen. Joni Ernst told reporters that she is "really interested to see" how team Trump's performance at the Senate trial "informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucus-goers."
Don’t be fooled – most independents are partisans too
Will Donald Trump win reelection in 2020? To find out, you’d think you could just look up whether more Americans are registered as Republicans than Democrats.
But the truth is, it doesn’t really matter which party you register with on paper. Besides, 19 states don’t even register voters by party.
What really matters is what political scientists like myself call your “political identity” – your psychological attachment to a political group, such as a party or an ideological movement.