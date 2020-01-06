Mitch McConnell complains about Democrats not being bipartisan on Iran before going off on impeachment

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) complained about Democrats’ demand a war authorization before the president continues bombing Iran.

Citing former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-CT) and former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, McConnell claimed that any president has the authorization to kill a leader without authorization of Congress. Trump, however, didn’t enact a sharp-shooter to take out Maj. Gen. Qasem

Suleimani, he launched a series of strikes on Iran, one of which was to take out Suleimani.

President Donald Trump also claimed that the strike against Suleimani was in “self-defense” because Iran was going to attack the United States. When officials got a briefing on the “imminent threat” that Suleimani posed to Americans he was plotting to kill. However, those who heard the case agreed it was far from an “imminent threat.”

“A Republican congressional source familiar with the administration’s decision to strike Suleimani acknowledged that in the past the President ‘has been reluctant to take military action,'” reported CNN. “In this case, the killing of an American contractor, the wounding of others, and the subsequent embassy protests ‘crossed his line.’ His advisers also pointed out to the President that if he ‘didn’t respond now, they (Iran) will continue to cross it.'”

That isn’t exactly an “imminent threat,” so much as it’s retaliation. Defense leaders gave Trump multiple options to respond to Iran that were more proportional, but Trump went with the killing of Suleimani.

“The administration has failed to connect the dots in a way that provides a clear picture of an imminent threat and that argument has been obscured by inconsistent messaging from US officials,” the CNN report said.

Trump is now threatened to bomb cultural sites in Iran. McConnell didn’t clarify if that kind of bombing campaign would constitute an act of war.

In the second half of his speech, McConnell ranted about impeachment, repeating the same tired talking points he’s been saying for weeks about Democrats not sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Republicans complained that the trial was going too fast, but now that Democrats have slowed it down, Republicans are complaining it’s too slow.

