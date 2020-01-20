Mitch McConnell is ‘trying to filibuster the Senate trial’: Law professor blasts ‘the master of the dark arts’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday released his proposed resolution for the rules that will govern President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Attorney Luppe Luppen, writing under his @nycsouthpaw account on Twitter, offered his analysis of the rules.

“If I’m reading this right, and I like to think I am, they’re going to have 24h of argument from each side, 16h of questioning, THEN a debate about witnesses, and ONLY AFTER THAT are they going to decide what documentary evidence is admissible in the trial,” Luppen summarized.

His analysis was noted by Fordham Law Prof. Jed Shugerman, who has both a Juris Doctor and PhD in history from Yale, suggested the move was similar to a filibuster.