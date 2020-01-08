Mitch McConnell met Trump at the White House to coach him on how he’ll run the impeachment trial: report
On Wednesday, CNN White House correspondent Kevin Liptak reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) met with President Donald Trump at the White House to coach the president on how the impeachment trial’s format will work.
Mitch McConnell and President Trump met today at the WH and discussed the upcoming Senate impeachment trial, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. McConnell, one of the sources said, walked Trump through the trial format. @mkraju @PamelaBrownCNN @Phil_Mattingly pic.twitter.com/E6CJp6qiNm
— Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) January 9, 2020
McConnell has come under fire for openly admitting that he is “coordinating” with the White House and will not serve as an impartial juror. He has pushed heavily for an expedited impeachment trial that will make calling additional witnesses optional and could allow Senate Republicans to acquit the president quickly.