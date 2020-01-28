Mitch McConnell says he doesn’t yet have the votes to block impeachment witnesses on Friday: report

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reportedly told his caucus that he does not currently have the 51 Republican votes necessary to block additional witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial.

This comes despite other reporting from NBC News’ Geoff Bennett that McConnell was, in fact, confident he had the votes.

NEWS — McConnell told his members that he did not yet have enough votes to be able to kill the witness vote, expected Friday, according to people familiar. Yet several 2020ers spoke, saying they’re ready to move on to final vote, move on from the trial. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell has long been urging his caucus to vote down consideration of additional witnesses, wanting the trial to move quickly to a final vote. But multiple Republican senators have expressed a desire to learn more about former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s accusation that President Donald Trump directly told him there was a Ukraine quid pro quo.

Other senators, like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), have suggested the GOP may call Adam Schiff and the Bidens to testify if Bolton is summoned.