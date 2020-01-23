Mnuchin says president has ordered more tax cuts to stimulate growth – despite Trump bragging economy is ‘greatest’ in history
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has just revealed the White House is working on a second round of tax cuts to boost economic growth, despite President Trump telling the world the U.S. is experiencing historic economic growth.
Both Republicans made their remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.
“The president has asked us to start working on what we call ‘tax 2.0,’ and that will be additional tax cuts,” Mnuchin told CNBC. “They’ll be tax cuts for the middle class, and we’ll also be looking at other incentives to stimulate economic growth.”
Meanwhile, the President told several falsehoods about the economy.
“We have the greatest economy we’ve ever had in the history of our country,” Trump told Davos attendees.
That is a lie.
“Economists previously told Business Insider that the Trump economy has provided mixed results,” Business Insider, a right-leaning news site, reported, while debunking that claim and others Trump made this week at the economic conference.
Trump’s tax cuts have exploded the deficit, despite Mnuchin promising they would pay for themselves.
Watch:
“The president has asked us to start working on what we call ‘tax 2.0,’ and that will be additional tax cuts,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. https://t.co/q8eEomt51i pic.twitter.com/5pHKYfFcLZ
— CNBC (@CNBC) January 23, 2020
