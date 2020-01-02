‘More like Dr. Kill’: Internet reacts to Dr. Phil’s creepy dining room full of wall-mounted guns
TV host Dr. Phil is selling his mansion in Beverly Hills. And while all of his rooms are predictably gaudy, the dining room in particular attracted the eye of social media:
Name this (actual) room in Dr. Phil's mansion. pic.twitter.com/3qTDZriRqt
— Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) January 2, 2020
Several commenters offered their own ideas:
Grand Theft Audience.
— Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) January 2, 2020
Testosterone Lounge.
— 11CatsAgainstNazis&Hidy🌈OTB (@landis_melinda) January 2, 2020
The Die_ning room of course!
(aka lots more money than taste!)
— Edward Kemper (@lorez99) January 2, 2020
Obv. 'More Like Dr. Kill'
— Simon Frankel Pratt (@Simon_the_Pratt) January 2, 2020
Exhibit A
— Corporate charity tutor, 2 weeks from retirement (@ofnoimport) January 2, 2020
Phil's Phallic Phantasy Playroom
— Schrödinger's adopted jesus (@SnavelyBrent) January 2, 2020
The safe place that makes his hog feel big
— elston guthrie (@raygunbattalion) January 2, 2020
Therapy office.
— Ona 🐾🌕🎃🕷🍁 (@Ona66634464) January 3, 2020
The heavy-handed metaphor room?
— David (@Daversa2) January 2, 2020
Disneytopian dining room?
— Dave Rublin 🏈🌵 (@DaveBngDave) January 2, 2020
the why are our elites so deeply weird room
— James Hare (@jamesjhare) January 2, 2020