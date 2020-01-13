Musicians ‘play Ghosn’ by squeezing into instrument cases in web craze
Yamaha has warned musicians in Japan against stuffing themselves into their instrument cases to mimic the escape technique allegedly used by fugitive ex-tycoon Carlos Ghosn.
Ghosn, who faces financial misconduct charges in Japan, managed to slip past authorities at the end of December reportedly by smuggling himself on board a plane inside an audio equipment box.
The 65-year-old has refused to shed light on how he ghosted out of Japan to Lebanon, but that has not stopped a string of internet users “playing Ghosn” by posing in cases usually meant to protect big instruments.
In one picture posted to Twitter, a young woman curled up inside a padded green harp case, while another post appeared to show somebody standing in a double bass gig bag.
The stunts have not chimed with Japanese instrument manufacturer Yamaha, however, who sounded a note of caution warning people against the trend.
“There have been a large number of tweets showing people climbing into large instrument cases,” tweeted Yamaha Wind Stream, the company’s account for information on wind instruments.
“To avoid the possibility of a tragic accident, please do not do this… Musical instrument and audio equipment cases are designed to hold musical instruments and audio equipment. Please use them correctly.”
Ghosn, arrested on financial misconduct charges in 2018, jumped bail and fled in mysterious circumstances to Lebanon, where he gave a rambling press conference last week.
The Wall Street Journal reported that he was snuck on to a private jet in Osaka in a large case for audio equipment, which was later found at the back of the cabin.
The newspaper cited unnamed sources close to the investigation in Turkey as saying that holes had been drilled into the container to ensure the businessman could breathe.
The report was accompanied by a picture of a large black case which The Wall Street Journal claimed was the one used by Ghosn.
‘Joker’ leads Oscar nods with 11 as women miss out
Dark comic book tale "Joker" topped the Oscar nominations Monday, picking up 11 nods including best picture and best director, as women and ethnic minorities were largely shut out once again.
The pre-dawn Academy Award announcement capped months of ceaseless campaigning by A-listers and studios, revealing which stars and movies have a shot at Hollywood's ultimate prize next month.
Todd Phillips's "Joker," a bleak, arthouse take on the comic book villain starring Joaquin Phoenix, was just ahead of three films.
Quentin Tarantino's 1960s Tinseltown homage "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," Sam Mendes's World War I odyssey "1917" and Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" each earned 10 nominations, including best picture as well as best director.
Devin Nunes fumes after FISA court picks Obama administration lawyer to oversee reforms
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that he's outraged that Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court has chosen former Obama administration attorney David Kris to oversee reforms to the FISA warrant process.
During an appearance on President Donald Trump's favorite morning news show, Nunes slammed the appointment of Kris, who in the past had written articles that were highly critical of Nunes and his attempts to claim Trump had been framed by the FBI.
"One of the worst people that you could find in the Swamp!" Nunes fumed.
‘Dude, you’re lying’: Trump pounded for deranged morning rant against ‘Mini Mike Bloomberg’
On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted a furious attack on "Mini Mike Bloomberg" for running a volley of ads criticizing the president on health care. Trump proclaimed that he was the one who "saved" protections for pre-existing conditions — even as his Justice Department backs a GOP state lawsuit to eliminate those protections entirely — and promised that the GOP health care fix would come if that suit is successful and Republicans win back the House.
Mini Mike Bloomberg is spending a lot of money on False Advertising. I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare, you have it now, while at the same time winning the fight to rid you of the expensive, unfair and very unpopular Individual Mandate.....