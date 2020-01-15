Quantcast
Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell awkwardly sit together at ceremony after House ends impeachment stalemate

Published

1 min ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) were pictured awkwardly sitting together at a congressional ceremony just hours after the House voted to send articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Photos of Pelosi and McConnell attending the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for ALS advocate Steve Gleason were shared on Twitter. The ceremony came just hours after Pelosi ended a stalemate with McConnell over when articles of impeachment would be transmitted to the Senate.

Take a look at the photos below.

Robert Hyde ‘should end his bid for Congress’: Connecticut GOP says impeachment figure is hurting Republicans

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

One day after being caught up in President Donald Trump's impeachment, the Connecticut Republican Party is asking Robert Hyde to end his congressional bid.

Hyde's text messages were turned over to House investigators by Lev Parnas, which included shocking tales of surveilling the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

The chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party said it is time for Hyde to go.

“I have asked Rob Hyde to end his bid for Congress. His campaign is a distraction for the Democrats to raise money and falsely label all Republicans with his antics. In my view he is not helping other Republican candidates or Donald Trump win," J.R. Romano posted to Twitter.

This is how Rachel Maddow will grill Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas during tonight’s exclusive interview

Published

58 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

MSNBC gave breaking news treatment on Wednesday to a bombshell development in President Donald Trump's impeachment.

"I'm Ari Melber with Stephanie Ruhle and we are back with a major programming announcement," MSNBC's chief legal correspondent said. "Moments after the House voted to send these articles of impeachment to the Senate, we have news that affects all of it because tonight on MSNBC, the [Rudy] Giuliani associate at the center of the scandal -- who has been cooperating -- Lev Parnas and his lawyer will sit down with Rachel Maddow. It will air tonight at 9:00 p.m. eastern, Mr. Parnas essentially breaking his silence. He, of course, stands still under indictment in the Southern District of New York."

Trump literally unable to read US Constitution while filming HBO documentary: New book

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

Many have questioned President Donald Trump's understanding of the U.S. Constitution, but a new book suggests he might be incapable of reading it.

Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig have a new book about the Trump presidency, “A Very Stable Genius,” based on hundreds of hours of interviews with more than 200 sources, and much of it backed by documentary evidence.

