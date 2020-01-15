Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell awkwardly sit together at ceremony after House ends impeachment stalemate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) were pictured awkwardly sitting together at a congressional ceremony just hours after the House voted to send articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Photos of Pelosi and McConnell attending the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for ALS advocate Steve Gleason were shared on Twitter. The ceremony came just hours after Pelosi ended a stalemate with McConnell over when articles of impeachment would be transmitted to the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look at the photos below.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are seated next to each other right now at a ceremony at the Capitol honoring former NFL player and ALS advocate Steve Gleason pic.twitter.com/q2ZpWHCngL — Ben Gittleson (@bgittleson) January 15, 2020

The Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for @SteveGleason is about to begin ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/HSuPIF3Fgk — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 15, 2020