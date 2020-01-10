Nancy Pelosi to send articles of impeachment to the Senate next week
President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial could begin as soon as next week
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday she had asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to prepare a resolution for next week to appoint impeachment managers and transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate, reported The Hill’s Olivia Beavers.
BREAKING: Pelosi says : I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate.”
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 10, 2020
Breaking Banner
Nancy Pelosi to send articles of impeachment to the Senate next week
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial could begin as soon as next week
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday she had asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to prepare a resolution for next week to appoint impeachment managers and transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate, reported The Hill's Olivia Beavers.
BREAKING: Pelosi says : I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to send articles of impeachment to the Senate next week
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced late Friday morning she has begun the process of having the House’s Articles of Impeachment sent to the Senate.
“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Speaker Pelosi told House Democrats in a letter.
She will discuss with House Democrats on Tuesday how to proceed.
In theory the Senate could begin the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump as soon as the Articles are received.
‘Rabid Trump apologists’ have sunk to an ‘appalling’ low: conservative columnist
Among critics of the killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani, one would be hard-pressed to find any U.S. politicians who view Soleimani as a positive figure: typically, those who oppose the killing are quick to point out that although he was part of a brutally oppressive regime, his death will add to the instability in an already troubled part of the world. But that hasn’t prevented Republican supporters of President Donald Trump from shamelessly describing opponents of the killing as terrorist sympathizers — and Never Trump conservative Max Boot calls them out in a blistering Washington Post column.