‘Narcissistic douche’ Trump mocked for begging Fox News host for approval: ‘Imagine being so desperate and needy’

President Donald Trump thanked a Fox News host who praised him, and social media users mocked him for seeking the broadcaster’s approval.

Greg Gutfeld, who hosts a self-titled program that airs late Friday and Saturday and also appears on Fox News programs such as “The Five,” praised Trump as a “game changer” and “once in a century kind of leader” in an appearance flagged Thursday night by the president’s social media director Dan Scavino.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump thanked Gutfeld on his own Twitter account Friday morning, and sought the broadcaster’s continued approval.

“Wow! Thank you Greg,” Trump tweeted. “Hope I live up to your expectations.”

Wow! Thank you Greg. Hope I live up to your expectations. https://t.co/jBWn1ksGo4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2020

The mockery was swift.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once-in-a-century? It’s more like that this country hasn’t had a president as bad as @realDonaldTrump in the 231 years it has had presidents. #IMPOTUS https://t.co/V7lbSORr1g — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 10, 2020

imagine being so desperate and needy for approval that you get as giddy as a schoolgirl when some Racist Romper Room yutz who is paid to flatter you does his job and flatters you — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You don’t live up to anyone’s expectations. — Not Amused (@LuckyMe1950) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You can’t. You’re a no-nothing bigot. A self-obsessed puddle of desperation, fear, and corruption. A joke. You’re a sad, little man who watches television in hopes of harvesting a compliment that you can then tweet so other people will see it. You’re pathetic. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Actually Trump is a horrific President. I used to be a Republican in youth. Then a left leaning independent after George W. Trump has pushed me into the Democratic party. I will never again vote for a Republican. They are weak. Every one that defends Trump makes my point. — Randall DeSear (@RandallDesear) January 10, 2020

Dear Leader mailbag time. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh yes Donald Trump is a real game changer he is the 1st dictator to rule the United States of America and completely destroy everything — (((TheAmericanPeople))) (@ACE51167161) January 10, 2020

Narcissistic douche — Dave Bricker (@CognitiveCaveat) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“A president who does not read cannot lead.” -Modern American Proverb — Bill Adler (@billadler) January 10, 2020

People’s expectations of you are zero, and you still fail to live up to them — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) January 10, 2020

Narcissists love to be flattered. — Don 🇺🇸 🌊🌊🌊 (@don_drcblc99) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I hope your are a ‘once in a century kind of leader’. We’ll be lucky to survive your presidency. pic.twitter.com/XwjKEx93kC — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) January 10, 2020

Is Greg Gutfeld a Scott Adams with hair, or is @ScottAdamsSays a @greggutfeld without hair? https://t.co/LIof0QpLxS — Chilly Disinterest (@Art_of_Deals) January 10, 2020