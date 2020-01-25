Quantcast
New Jersey sues Trump non-profit over failure to turn over documents

New Jersey has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s transition team, according to court documents.The state attorney general’s office accused Trump for America, Inc. of failing to properly…

January 25, 2020

Lindsey Graham’s past words about the Clinton trial used to contradict key GOP Trump defense

January 25, 2020

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., one of the legislators chosen by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to be an impeachment manager, cited a 1999 speech delivered by Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina to make the case that "high crimes" warranting impeachment are not limited to violations of criminal code — a key Republican talking point.This article first appeared on Salon.Speaking to the Senate on Thursday about whether Trump had committed an impeachable offense, Nadler showed a clip of Graham asking, "What's a high crime? How about if an important person hurt somebody of low means? It's not very scholarly, but I think it's the truth. I think that's what they meant by high crimes."
‘Slow-minded and bewildered’: Donald Trump builds barriers to peace and prosperity

January 25, 2020

The US president “had no plan, no scheme, no constructive ideas whatever”, according to one of the world’s most influential economists.

He was “in many respects, perhaps inevitably, ill-informed”. He was “slow-minded and bewildered”, and failed to remedy these defects by seeking advice. He gathered around him businessmen, “inexperienced in public affairs” and “only called in irregularly”.

This assessment was written a century ago, in 1919, by the up-and-coming economist John Maynard Keynes.

The president was Woodrow Wilson, whom Keynes criticised for his inability to influence Europe’s post-first world war settlement in a way more likely to lead to peace and prosperity.

