New poll shows which candidates would make Democratic primary voters most – and least – ‘disappointed’ if they won
A new Economist/YouGov poll slices and dices the 2020 Democratic primary in many different ways, but one of the most interesting questions it asks is which candidate winning the nomination would make likely primary voters the most upset.
“Are there any presidential candidates that you would be disappointed if they became the Democratic nominee?” asks the poll of 1500 U.S. adults, registered voters who say they will vote in the Democratic Presidential primary or caucus in 2020.
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard tops the list.
43% of those polled say were she to walk away with the nomination they would be disappointed.
Marianne Williamson comes in second at 39%, and Mike Bloomberg comes in third at 29%.
But perhaps even more interesting is that Sen. Elizabeth Warren ranks “last,” with just 11%, as the candidate the least number of primary voters say they would be disappointed if she were to win the Democratic nomination.
Closely following Warren is Sen. Cory Booker, at 13%. Then Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 16%.
The poll was taken January 5 – 7, 2020.
For those who’d like to look at the numbers, it’s question 56 on page 149.
2020 Election
