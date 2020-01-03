Quantcast
Connect with us

New York City on high alert for potential terrorism in wake of Trump’s Suleimani killing

Published

54 mins ago

on

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday that his city is on high alert for potential acts of terrorism in the wake of President Donald Trump’s decision to kill  Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani.

As Politico reports, de Blasio held a press conference in which he outlined heightened risks to New York.

“No one has to be reminded that New York City is the number one terror target in the United States,” he said. “We have to recognize that this creates a whole series of dangerous possibilities for our city.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The mayor said that he is deploying heavily armed officers at top areas of the city that have been deemed likely targets for terrorists. Although city officials have said that there is no specific, imminent threat to New York, they are nonetheless taking added steps as precautions.

“What we have to assume, based on previous knowledge, is that the Iranians would have an interest in prominent targets — well known American locations — so we’ll obviously keep special watch over those,” the mayor explained.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump left a key position unfilled — and it may explain mistakes in the Suleimani assassination

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's failure to fill a key position at the Pentagon may explain some of the criticism the administration is receiving following the assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

While Trump often brags about his success in filling judicial vacancies, the president has failed to fill key vacancies in the executive branch -- a problem compounded by the high rate of people leaving government during his presidency.

One key vacancy is in the spotlight following the assassination.

Luke Hartig, the former senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council (NSC), explained the situation in an analysis published by Just Security.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New York City on high alert for potential terrorism in wake of Trump’s Suleimani killing

Published

53 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday that his city is on high alert for potential acts of terrorism in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to kill  Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani.

As Politico reports, de Blasio held a press conference in which he outlined heightened risks to New York.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Iran will target US civilians — even a senior government official — after Suleimani strike: Ex-CIA deputy director

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

A former top CIA official warned that President Donald Trump's military strike that left an Iranian general dead would eventually lead to the deaths of American civilians.

Michael Morell, former acting and deputy CIA director, told "CBS This Morning" that Iran would most certainly retaliate strongly to the drone strike that killed Qassim Suleimani.

"Suleimani was an evil genius, he had a lot of American blood on his hands," Morell said. "The world is a better place without him. The problem is that comes at a very high cost. Number one, there will be dead Americans, dead civilian Americans, as a result of this. Possibly over the next few days in any place where Iran has its proxies, Iraq is the most likely place, but also Lebanon, Bahrain, other places in the Middle East."

Continue Reading
 
 