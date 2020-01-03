New York City on high alert for potential terrorism in wake of Trump’s Suleimani killing

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday that his city is on high alert for potential acts of terrorism in the wake of President Donald Trump’s decision to kill Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani.

As Politico reports, de Blasio held a press conference in which he outlined heightened risks to New York.

“No one has to be reminded that New York City is the number one terror target in the United States,” he said. “We have to recognize that this creates a whole series of dangerous possibilities for our city.”

The mayor said that he is deploying heavily armed officers at top areas of the city that have been deemed likely targets for terrorists. Although city officials have said that there is no specific, imminent threat to New York, they are nonetheless taking added steps as precautions.

“What we have to assume, based on previous knowledge, is that the Iranians would have an interest in prominent targets — well known American locations — so we’ll obviously keep special watch over those,” the mayor explained.