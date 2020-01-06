New Yorkers march against anti-semitism following a wave of violent attacks on Jews
New Yorkers of all faiths took to the streets on Sunday to show their support for the Jewish population and condemn anti-semitism.
Thousands of protestors marched from Foley Square in Lower Manhattan across Brooklyn Bridge. The “No hate, no fear” march was organised by Jewish civil rights groups.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio joined the march.
There has been an increase in the number of violent attacks on Jews in New York and the surrounding areas. In December alone Jews were the target of multiple attacks – a deadly shooting at a Kosher store in New Jersey, a machete attack during Hanukkah at a rabbi’s house in the New York City suburb of Monsey and numerous attacks in Brooklyn, including one in Crown Heights where a man was hit in the face with a brick.
Police recorded 421 hate crimes in NYC in 2019. Over half of them were directed at Jews.
The NYPD has stepped up patrols in Jewish neighbourhoods following the attacks.
From ‘Allahu Akbar’ to Australia fires: Here are the best Golden Globe moments
Hollywood's Golden Globes ceremony lived up to its reputation on Sunday, with plenty of memorable moments served up to its A-list audience as they guzzled champagne at the Beverly Hilton.
Here are some of the key moments:
- Gervais strikes out -
British comic Ricky Gervais used his fifth and final stint as host to fire off one-liners on a slew of topics haunting the entertainment sector including #MeToo, lack of diversity and the streaming wars.
"Look, talking of all you perverts, it was a big year -- 'Surviving R. Kelly,' 'Leaving Neverland,' 'Two Popes'," Gervais joked, referring to two documentaries about sexual abuse and one of this year's best drama contenders.
Harvey Weinstein criminal trial set to start in New York
Harvey Weinstein's high-profile sex crimes trial opens on Monday, more than two years after a slew of allegations against the once-mighty Hollywood producer triggered the #MeToo movement that led to the downfall of dozens of powerful men.
The disgraced movie mogul faces life in prison if convicted in a New York state court of predatory sexual assault charges, in a trial expected to last six weeks.
Almost 90 women, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, have accused the 67-year-old of sexual misconduct since The New York Times detailed claims against him in October 2017.
Masked mob attacks protesting students and teachers at India’s top university
Masked assailants beat students and teachers with sticks on the campus of a prestigious university in India's capital, injuring more than 20 people in an attack opposition lawmakers are trying to link to the government.
Videos that emerged after late Sunday's assault showed people in masks roaming the corridors of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the Indian capital, New Delhi, and beating students who were protesting against a fee hike.
Most of the injured were treated at a hospital for cuts and bruises, said Aarti Vij, a spokeswoman at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.