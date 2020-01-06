New Yorkers march against anti-semitism following a wave of violent attacks on Jews

Thousands of protestors marched from Foley Square in Lower Manhattan across Brooklyn Bridge. The “No hate, no fear” march was organised by Jewish civil rights groups.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio joined the march.

There has been an increase in the number of violent attacks on Jews in New York and the surrounding areas. In December alone Jews were the target of multiple attacks – a deadly shooting at a Kosher store in New Jersey, a machete attack during Hanukkah at a rabbi’s house in the New York City suburb of Monsey and numerous attacks in Brooklyn, including one in Crown Heights where a man was hit in the face with a brick.