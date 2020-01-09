Not buying Trump narrative, majority of Americans believe Suleimani assassination made US less safe: Poll
The survey also found that 52% the U.S. public believes the Trump administration’s behavior toward Iran has been “reckless.”
Trump administration officials have repeatedly claimed the assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Suleimani last week made the United States safer, but a new poll published Thursday found that a majority of the American public disagrees and believes the White House’s behavior toward Iran has been “reckless.”
According to the national USA Today/Ipsos survey, conducted Tuesday and Wednesday, 55% of the public believes the assassination of Suleimani made the U.S. either somewhat or much less safe, while just 24% said the killing made the country more safe. Sixty-two percent of respondents said they believe Suleimani’s assassination made it more likely the U.S. would go to war with Iran.
The survey also found that 52% the public believes the Trump administration’s Iran policies have been “reckless.”
The poll suggests the U.S. public isn’t buying the Trump administration’s justification for assassinating Suleimani, who the White House claims—without offering a shred of evidence—was plotting “imminent” attacks on American forces in Iraq.
“One hundred percent certainty that America is safer today,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on NBC‘s “Meet the Press” Sunday.
The poll comes as thousands are set to take to the streets at more than 350 locations across the U.S. for “No War With Iran” demonstrations.
“Trump’s reckless action has needlessly endangered countless lives of U.S. troops, Iraqis, Iranians, and countless other civilians. The devastation that a war with Iran could bring upon the earth and humanity cannot be overstated,” said the anti-war coalition that organized the mass demonstrations. “We are the majority. We stand united. And we oppose Trump’s war with Iran.”
Former Trump administration staffer agrees president can’t quit Obama
Former Department of Homeland Security spokesperson David Lapan, under President Donald Trump, agreed that the president has an obsession with former President Barack Obama.
During an MSNBC panel discussion, host Chris Jansing asked if the president "has an inability to move on from Obama and Clinton."
Lapan explained both are true.
"He certainly has this thing about Obama and he just can't let it go," Lapan said. "It seems to underpin everything he does and says. It also does have an appeal to his base. It was one week ago tonight that we conducted the airstrike that killed Gen. Qasem Suleimani. In those seven days, the administration's messaging and its communications on this has been all over the map. This is the most momentous foreign policy and national security action this administration has taken, yet it can't clearly explain to the American public and to the broader public across the world what it did, why it did, what its strategy is and I don't think the president's speech yesterday lived up to that either. It didn't provide the clarity or the assurance that needed to be provided at that time."
The View’s audience goes wild hearing GOP’s Mike Lee call out Trump ‘gaslighting’
The audience went wild on "The View" after watching a clip of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) calling out the Trump administration's congressional briefing on Iran.
The Trump-friendly Utah Republican was furious when he left the briefing, where Lee said administration officials justified the assassination of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, and told lawmakers not to publicly question their actions.
"I find that absolutely insane," Lee told reporters afterward. "I think it's unacceptable."
Host Whoopi Goldberg was relieved to hear the senator's angry response.
"Thank you," she said. "Thank you."