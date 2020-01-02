NYPD cop resigns 1.5 years after breaking into Tennessee home and racially terrorizing black family

A New York Police Department officer has resigned nearly a year and a half after he was accused of terrorizing a black family in Tennessee.

Officer Michael Reynolds, 26, was convicted last year of a racist attack on Conese Halliburton and her four sons.

The officer was accused of breaking into the family’s home while visiting Nashville, Tennessee in July of 2018. Video captured at the time shows Reynolds threatening the family.

“Try to shoot me, and I’ll break every f—ing bone in your f—ing neck,” Reynolds shouted before calling the family “f—ing n—ers.”

According to PIX, Officer Michael Reynolds was notified on Dec. 30 that he was to begin his disciplinary process on Jan 2.

Reynolds decided to resign instead of showing up for disciplinary action.

Attorneys for Reynolds had hoped that taking a plea bargain would allow him to keep his job with the NYPD. But calls for his firing have increased in recent days. One petition had garnered 26,000 signatures.

Reynolds served 15 days in jail and was sentenced to three