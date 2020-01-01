Quantcast
Connect with us

NYT blasts Trump’s failed foreign policy for Baghdad embassy attacks — and warns of more violence

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s deal-making skills will be put to the test in the Middle East — and The New York Times editorial board is worried he may have negotiated himself into a corner.

“Iran-backed Shiite militias have been firing missiles at American troops and military contractors in Iraq for six months now, and last week they finally killed one of the Americans. On Sunday, the United States retaliated against the militia responsible with five airstrikes in Syria and Iraq that left 24 people dead and dozens wounded,” the newspaper wrote in an editorial published Wednesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Militia commanders vowed vengeance, and thousands of protesters chanting ‘Death to America’ marched through Baghdad’s heavily guarded Green Zone on Tuesday and broke into the compound of the American Embassy,” The Times noted. “A new spiral of violence between the United States and Iran seemed in the making, although demonstrators ended their siege of the embassy on Wednesday.”

The newspaper noted that Trump’s airstrikes might be just what the Iran-backed militias want.

“Whether the airstrikes will serve as a deterrent, however, is doubtful, since it’s likely that the militias were trying to provoke just such a response,” The Times noted.

“Iraq, lacking a functioning government, now finds itself trapped in a fray over which it has little control, compelled by public indignation to denounce the American airstrikes on its territory but loath to lose the American counterbalance to Iran and its proxies,” the newspaper explained. “Iran, apart from its political calculations in Iraq, is also struggling under American economic sanctions and would no doubt like to make America’s hostility as costly as possible for the Trump administration.”

Trump’s withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal has complicated everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After Mr. Trump loudly pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and imposed tough sanctions on Iran, it is hard to see what incentives he could dangle to prevent Iran and its proxies from further complicating the task of American forces in Iraq or elsewhere in the Middle East,” The Times noted. “But by withdrawing from the nuclear deal and painting Iran as the premier evildoer in the Middle East, Mr. Trump and his lieutenants have left little room for dialogue. Far more likely is another provocation by Iran and more intractable entanglement for the United States.”

Read the full editorial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

BUSTED: Florida Republican jailed on kidnapping and domestic violence charges

Published

58 mins ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

Authorities in Florida arrested far-right Republican candidate Augustus Sol Invictus on Monday.

Invictus is being held without bond in the Brevard County jail, with the charge listed as "out of state fugitive."

"White nationalist Augustus Sol Invictus, a lawyer who has described himself at different times as an emperor, a prophet and a god, was arrested Monday in Florida on suspicion of kidnapping, domestic violence and weapons violations," journalist Nick Martin reported Wednesday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nancy Pelosi now has real leverage over Mitch McConnell. Here’s how she should use it

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

Over the past year I have been a strong and consistent critic of Nancy Pelosi’s very cautious approach to the impeachment of Donald Trump. I continue to believe that it was foolish for House Democrats to focus so narrowly on the Ukraine matter, and equally foolish to rush forward to impeachment on the basis of that alone. More could have, and should have, been done to strengthen the case against the President. It might also have helped to build a strong political case looking toward the 2020 elections.

But what is done is done. And this past week the Democratic majority in the House voted to impeach Trump. And then things took a strange, and perhaps not unexpected turn. McConnell and other Senate supporters of Trump very publicly expressed their disdain toward the impeachment; McConnell indicated that he was consulting with the White House, and not his Democratic Congressional colleagues, about the logistics of the Senate trial; and then McConnell indicated that he was planning to dispatch the entire matter as quickly as possible.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Addicted veteran pardoned by GOP’s Bevin dies from apparent overdose days later

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

A drug-addicted veteran died from an apparent overdose days after his sentence was commuted by outgoing Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.

Bryan Bishop was among 336 low-level drug offenders released from prison Dec. 18 by Bevin in one of his last acts as governor, but his family worried that he might relapse without a structured environment, reported the Courier-Journal.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image