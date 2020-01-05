Quantcast
Ocasio-Cortez says Trump is a ‘monster’ for ‘threatening to target and kill innocent families, women, and children’ in Iran

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Saturday night called President Donald Trump a “monster” for threatening to target more than 50 Iranian sites—including some he said are ” important to Iran and the Iranian culture”—if Tehran retaliates for the U.S. assassination of General Qasem Soleimani.

“This is a war crime,” Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, tweeted in response to the president’s warning. “Threatening to target and kill innocent families, women, and children—which is what you’re doing by targeting cultural sites—does not make you a ‘tough guy.’ It does not make you ‘strategic.’ It makes you a monster.”

In a series of tweets Saturday night after thousands across the U.S. rallied against war with Iran, Trump said the U.S. is prepared to strike “52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level and important to Iran and  the Iranian culture,” if Tehran targets any Americans or “American assets” in response to Soleimani’s assassination.

Intentionally targeting cultural and non-military sites is a war crime under international law, as observers hastened to point out in response to the president’s threat.

Trump’s tweet came hours after the White House formally notified Congress Saturday of the strike on Soleimani, as required by the War Powers Act of 1973.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement that the classified document delivered by the Trump administration “raises more questions than it answers.” As Common Dreams reported, the White House has yet to provide any evidence for its assertion that the strike against Soleimani was aimed at preventing “imminent” attacks against Americans in the Middle East.

“This document prompts serious and urgent questions about the timing, manner, and justification of the administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran,” said Pelosi. “The highly unusual decision to classify this document in its entirety compounds our many concerns, and suggests that the Congress and the American people are being left in the dark about our national security.”

Not fake news: Major study finds no ‘liberal bias’ in media

Published

7 mins ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

Complaints about press bias are as old as the press itself, but in recent decades, conservatives have pushed one complaint above all other: The media is biased against them because it is overwhelmingly staffed by liberal journalists. A new study, forthcoming in Science Advances, provides the strongest evidence ever that they’re half-right — but only the least important half: Yes, reporters overall are significantly more liberal than the general population. In fact, almost one in six are more liberal than Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, based on who they follow on Twitter. But no, that doesn’t matter — even for the most liberal cohort of them. The title of the study says it all: “There is No Liberal Media Bias in the News Political Journalists Choose to Cover.”

US ally is under ongoing ‘serious cyber attack’ — so severe it may be a ‘targeted attack by a state actor’

Published

9 hours ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

Austria's foreign ministry is facing a "serious cyber attack", it said late Saturday, warning another country could be responsible.

"Due to the gravity and nature of the attack, it cannot be excluded that it is a targeted attack by a state actor," it said in a statement with the interior ministry shortly before 11.00 pm (2200 GMT), adding that the attack was ongoing.

"In the past, other European countries have been the target of similar attacks," it continued.

Immediate measures had been taken and a "coordination committee" set up, it said, without elaborating.

The attack came as Austria's Greens on Saturday gave the go-ahead to a coalition with the country's conservatives at a party congress in Salzburg, removing the last obstacle to the unprecedented alliance.

Trump administration website defaced by hackers claiming to be Iranians vowing ‘severe revenge’

Published

9 hours ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

Predictions that Iran would engage in cyber warfare to retaliate for the United States' assassination of Qassin Suleimani may have already come true.

The website for the Federal Depository Library Program (FDLP) is offline as of publication time after being defaced.

The program is administered by the U.S. Government Publishing Office to get public documents into libraries nationwide.

Before the website went down, an archive of the defacing was captured by the Internet Archive.

