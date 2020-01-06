Oklahoma Baptist Health executive arrested on charges of domestic assault: report

On Monday, ABC News 40/29 reported that Brandon Bullard, the chief operating officer of Baptist Health in Fort Smith, Oklahoma, has been arrested on charges of domestic assault and battery.

According to the report, Bullard’s wife summoned Pocola police at 2:30 am on Saturday, reporting that “her husband was intoxicated and was shoving her.” Bullard reportedly “grabbed her by her upper arms and shoved her backward, causing her shoulder to collide with the door opening inside their home.”

Bullard’s wife recorded the incident on her phone and told police that it had happened in the past.

Bullard is out on $5,000 bond. Baptist Health declined to issue a statement, saying, “We do not comment on personnel matters. Thank you for understanding.”