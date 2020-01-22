Orlando bank employees quit in mass exodus — and go work at a competitor the next day.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) denied claims that he knew about the sex abuse of college wrestlers by a team physician when he was a coach at Ohio State University -- and his Democratic challenger Shannon Freshour called him a liar.

At least four former wrestlers and a referee have said they complained to Jordan about Dr. Richard Strauss -- but the Ohio Republican dismissed their claims as ridiculous, reported WCMH-TV.

"The idea that I wouldn’t stand up for our athletes if I thought there was some kind of harm happening to them is ridiculous," Jordan told the station. "I’ve stood up to the FBI. I’ve stood up to the IRS. I’ve stood up to Adam Schiff. I’ve stood up to John Boehner, the speaker of the House from our own state in our own party. So, if I think, there was, if I thought there was something wrong or if I knew there was something wrong happening, I would have stood up for him. But like I said, everyone, every single coach has said the same thing I have because the reason they’ve said that just because that’s the truth."