Orlando bank employees quit in mass exodus — and go work at a competitor the next day.
ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a “Christmas surprise,” and not a very merry one, according to court documents that depict a fight over employees between two Orlando banks.A mass exodus of Seacoast commercial …
Breaking Banner
Jim Jordan scorched by Dem challenger over OSU sex abuse denials: ‘This is a damning to hell lie’
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) denied claims that he knew about the sex abuse of college wrestlers by a team physician when he was a coach at Ohio State University -- and his Democratic challenger Shannon Freshour called him a liar.
At least four former wrestlers and a referee have said they complained to Jordan about Dr. Richard Strauss -- but the Ohio Republican dismissed their claims as ridiculous, reported WCMH-TV.
"The idea that I wouldn’t stand up for our athletes if I thought there was some kind of harm happening to them is ridiculous," Jordan told the station. "I’ve stood up to the FBI. I’ve stood up to the IRS. I’ve stood up to Adam Schiff. I’ve stood up to John Boehner, the speaker of the House from our own state in our own party. So, if I think, there was, if I thought there was something wrong or if I knew there was something wrong happening, I would have stood up for him. But like I said, everyone, every single coach has said the same thing I have because the reason they’ve said that just because that’s the truth."
Commentary
McConnell and the bloviating Trump defense team eat away at our republic like flesh-eating bacteria
Hey, Sanders, hey, Warren, hey, Biden and the rest of you. Listen, I know from party divisiveness. As a very (very!) young man, I worked on the campaign staff of Democratic presidential candidate George McGovern. There now will be a slight pause as you imitate explosions and other sound effects from your favorite disaster movies.
That 1972 campaign to defeat Richard Nixon for reelection began with 15 hopefuls seeking the Democratic nod, including Shirley Chisolm, the first African-American woman to run for the nomination, and Rep. Patsy Mink, the first Asian-American.
There was much dissension within the ranks—some of it, we now know, fostered by dirty tricksters from the Nixon campaign—as well as honest disagreements on issues that roiled the primary season. When the dust had cleared, McGovern was the nominee—in part because reforms he helped engineer took a lot of the electioneering out of the backrooms and gave increased power to grass roots organizing.