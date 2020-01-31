Pasteurized camembert? French cheesemakers vote ‘Non’
A battle over the future of camembert came to a head Friday after French producers voted against allowing pasteurised versions of the classic raw-milk cheese.
A narrow majority of northern French cheese-makers — 53 percent — rejected a plan that would have given industrial producers the right to use the exclusive “Camembert of Normandy” label, even when using modern techniques denounced by purists.
Producers rejected the enlarged AOP (Protected Designation of Origin), Patrick Mercier, president of an association that had been pushing for the changes said in a statement.
Veronique Richez-Lerouge, a staunch opponent of the plan who heads the “Fromages de Terroirs” association, hailed Friday’s vote as “very good news for all European AOPs.”
“The principle of quality won out over the increased demands of dairy giants, it’s a victory for taste,” she said.
Agrifood giants like Lactalis, makers of the top-selling President brand, can call their creamy disks camembert.
Crucially, however, they cannot use the tastier “Camembert de Normandie AOP” label.
Supporters said the compromise struck in 2018, which was rejected Friday, would have reversed decades of declining dairy farming in Normandy, where fewer than a dozen producers still make the cheese the traditional way.
AOP producers now make just 5,500 tons of camembert a year, compared to 60,000 tons of pasteurised cheese that costs half as much or less.
Mercier, one of just two producers who make raw-milk camembert from their own herd of native Normande cows, had backed the proposed changes, seeing it as a way to increase consumption of the more pungent produce.
It would have also forced dairy giants to adapt more savoury practices.
Firstly, they would have had to sharply increase the size of their Normande herds — the more productive Holsteins currently predominate — and ensure they mainly eat grass instead of packaged feed.
Meanwhile, producers of the cream of the crop, like Mercier, would have had the right to call their cheese “Authentic Camembert of Normandy,” to distinguish their artisanal and more costly creations from industrial alternatives.
– ‘Quality won out’ –
But critics cried foul, saying consumers could be confused by the two differing AOPs, the French badge of quality for locally produced delicacies.
France’s AOP dairy board, the CNAOL, came out against the plan last spring, calling it an “unacceptable homogenization” of a cheese whose flavor and texture change with the seasons.
The board’s president Michel Lacoste said using “curd machines” and other techniques would make the cheese taste the same year round, no matter what type of milk was used.
“The whole point of AOP cheese is that is comes from milk that’s alive, from a particular place, and the producer has to adapt to make it,” he said.
Camembert is said to have been created in 1791 when Marie Harel, who lived in the village of Camembert, adapted a recipe for brie she learned from a priest hiding out during the French Revolution.
In 1982, the government introduced rules for its production — including at least five scoops of curd in a round 11-centimetre mould and at least three weeks of ageing to promote the snowy growth of Penicillium camemberti mould for the rind.
But crucially, officials failed to specify that less stringent versions could not use the camembert name, allowing them somewhat confusingly to tout their blander varieties as being “Made in Normandy”.
© 2020 AFP
‘The Crown’ bowing out after fifth season
The television hit series "The Crown" is set to end after the fifth season when Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II, the show announced on Twitter on Friday.
Peter Morgan, the creator of the Emmy-winning Netflix show, had initially envisioned six seasons for the period drama but said he realized it was time to pull down the curtain while developing the fifth season.
"At the outset I had imagined 'The Crown' running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop," Morgan said in a statement.
‘Coward’ Marco Rubio torn to bits after he admits Trump’s actions are impeachable — but he’ll still acquit him
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has put out a lengthy statement explaining his decision to acquit President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial -- and he's not being very well received.
In his statement, Rubio concedes that even though he believes the president's actions "meet a standard of impeachment," he does not believe that he should be removed from office.
"Six weeks ago I announced that, for me, the question would not just be whether the President’s actions were wrong, but ultimately whether what he did was removable," he writes. "The two are not the same. Just because actions meet a standard of impeachment does not mean it is in the best interest of the country to remove a President from office."
Schumer warns GOP senators ‘the truth will come out’ — minutes before Bolton’s latest bombshell
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) presciently warned his Republican colleagues to consider what the public would eventually learn about President Donald Trump if they voted to end the impeachment trial without witnesses.
Schumer delivered a statement just minutes before the New York Times reported that Trump asked then-national security adviser John Bolton for assistance with his pressure scheme against Ukraine -- and White House counsel Pat Cipollone and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney witnessed the request.