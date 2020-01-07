Quantcast
Pentagon staffer initially told Congress Iraq exit letter was fake: report

Published

January 7, 2020

on

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that a staffer at the Department of Defense initially told lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee that the letter regarding a U.S. exit from Iraq was “active disinformation” that had almost certainly been faked.

The letter, which had been sent to the Iraqi defense ministry by Marine two-star general William H. Seely III, stated that the United States would shortly be “repositioning forces … for onward movement,” seemingly a clear signal of full withdrawal from Iraq. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley subsequently told reporters that the letter was a “mistake” which should not have been released.

Pentagon staffer initially told Congress Iraq exit letter was fake: report

Published

January 7, 2020

on

January 7, 2020

By

US forces on high alert as military braces for possible drone strikes from Iran: report

Published

January 7, 2020

on

January 7, 2020

By

U.S. forces throughout the Middle East have been placed on high alert for possible drone strikes from Iran -- which has recently begun moving its own military equipment.

Tensions have escalated between the two countries after President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, and troops and air-defense missile batteries have been warned against the threat of a retaliatory attack, reported CNN.

Forces had already been on high alert for several days, but that threat level was escalated Monday night, according to two U.S. officials.

Trump's real estate empire has been a security risk since Day 1 — now it's a major target for Iran

Published

January 7, 2020

on

January 7, 2020

By

The killing of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani has placed a bullseye on President Donald Trump's properties around the world -- especially his signature midtown Manhattan tower.

The president recently changed his address from Trump Tower to Mar-A-Lago, but the Fifth Avenue residential building remains the center of his family's real estate empire -- and a major target should Iran carry through its threat to retaliate for the assassination, reported The Daily Beast.

