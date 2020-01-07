Pentagon staffer initially told Congress Iraq exit letter was fake: report
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that a staffer at the Department of Defense initially told lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee that the letter regarding a U.S. exit from Iraq was “active disinformation” that had almost certainly been faked.
The letter, which had been sent to the Iraqi defense ministry by Marine two-star general William H. Seely III, stated that the United States would shortly be “repositioning forces … for onward movement,” seemingly a clear signal of full withdrawal from Iraq. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley subsequently told reporters that the letter was a “mistake” which should not have been released.
