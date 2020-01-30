Pompeo trumpets Brexit ‘benefits’ on eve of Britain’s EU departure
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo predicted Thursday that Brexit would bring “enormous benefits” to the United States and the UK, during a visit to Britain on the eve of its historic departure from the European Union.
Ahead of talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson about a post-Brexit trade deal and other key issues, Pompeo said he was optimistic about Britain”s nearly half a century of EU membership ending late Friday.
“There were things that the United Kingdom was required to do as part of being a member of the EU, and they”ll be able to do them differently now,” Washington”s top diplomat told a think-tank audience in London.
“Some of this will be worked out through the free trade agreement, some of it will be worked out by entrepreneurs just kicking it,” he said, alongside British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
“You will see the enormous benefits that accrued to both of our nations as a result of this.” Britain will enter a new chapter when it becomes the first country to quit the EU”s institutions at midnight Brussels time (2300 GMT) on Friday.
“It is a great moment for our country… a moment of hope and opportunity,” Johnson said Wednesday, as he prepared to address the nation at 2200 GMT Friday — an hour before Brexit.
Although Britain will remain under most EU rules during an 11-month transition period, it is then likely to lose privileged access to the single European market — the world”s largest and most important for UK trade.
Johnson has argued he can negotiate ambitious free trade agreements with both his 27 former partners and the US, but has seen recent strains in the so-called “special relationship” with Washington.
Britain has been angered by American refusal to extradite the wife of a US diplomat who is using the cover of diplomatic immunity to avoid prosecution over the death of a teenager in a road accident in England.
Johnson”s hopes for a US trade deal are also complicated by Trump”s unpopularity in Britain and domestic pressure to stand up to Washington.
The British premier has defied expectations since taking power last July by failing to side with the United States on everything from the Iran nuclear deal, which President Donald Trump has abandoned, to working with Chinese tech giant Huawei.
Trump — a long-time fan of Brexit and Johnson”s ability to deliver it successfully — has publicly urged Britain to rethink, yet has so far been restrained in his criticism. But others, including Republican senators who will have to sign off on a future US-UK trade deal, have cautioned that sharing intelligence and striking an agreement could be imperilled by the Huawei decision in particular.
Pompeo, in London on the first leg of a five-nation tour that also takes in Ukraine, sounded a more positive note on Thursday.
He said the US-UK intelligence sharing relationship would remain “deep” and “strong” and that he was “confident” the next generation of technology would be secure.
However, he warned strongly about Beijing”s growing global influence, calling China”s ruling Communist Party “the central threat of our times” that challenges Western principles. (AFP) NSA
Air France suspends all flights to mainland China over coronavirus outbreak until February 9
Air France announced on Thursday it will suspend all its scheduled flights to and from mainland China until Feb 9, the latest reaction in response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.
Air France previously suspended its flights to and from the Chinese town of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, on Jan 22, and the suspension remains in effect until further notice.
“Customers with a booking to or from China for departures on or before February 29, 2020, may change their flight until May 31, 2020, or request a refund, at no extra cost”, the airline said in a statement.
Three Japanese evacuated from Wuhan test positive for virus
Three Japanese evacuated from the epicentre of a deadly new coronavirus outbreak have tested positive for the illness, the government said Thursday, as it faced criticism for the country's minimal quarantine measures.
The new cases were announced as another evacuation flight from Wuhan landed in Tokyo, and the government confirmed three more local cases.
More than 400 people have now been repatriated from Wuhan, the centre of the outbreak that has killed 170 people and infected thousands.
But while returnees praised the government's effort to bring them home quickly, there has been criticism of Japan's decision to allow the arrivals to "self-quarantine".
Trump administration refuses to turn over details on secret Kushner 2017 meeting in China until after the election: report
While President Trump was on a 12-day tour of Asia back in 2017, there was one meeting that didn't appear on White House or State Department agendas: it was a meeting with Chinese private equity investors convened by Jared Kushner and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad. According to a report from CNBC, the meeting took place during a time when the Kushner family was under fire for pursuing overseas investors while Jared occupied a senior role in the White House.
"A White House official had subsequently confirmed the existence of the meeting to CNBC, but when pressed on attendees, the official would only say no real estate investors were present," CNBC's Kayla Tausche writes.