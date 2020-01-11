Quantcast
Prince Harry scheduled for royal intervention to address #Megxit — Duchess Meghan may phone in

Published

1 min ago

on

Buckingham Palace is organizing a royal family meeting to discuss Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (Markle) stepping back as senior members of the royal family, Harper’s Bazaar reported Saturday.

“Now, on day three of conversations between the royal households and government officials, a Buckingham Palace source tells BAZAAR.com that Prince Harry will join a family meeting on Monday afternoon with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince William at Sandringham ‘to talk things through,'” the magazine reported.

Duchess Meghan returned to Canada on Friday, and may remain there for the “foreseeable future.”

“The face-to-face summit, which Meghan is likely to join by phone from Canada, follows a series of consultations and will see ‘a range of possibilities’ brought to the table. These options, says the source, will ‘take into account the thinking of the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week. Making a change to the working life and role in the monarchy for the duke and duchess requires complex and thoughtful discussions,'” the magazine noted.

The situation has been referred to as “Megxit,” a portmanteau of “Meghan” and “Brexit.”

Trump addresses the people of Iran: ‘I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my presidency’

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Saturday addressed the people of Iran on via his Twitter account.

"To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you," Trump claimed, despite imposing sanctions after ending the nuclear agreement that have been devastating for the people of Iran.

"We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage," Trump said, take a far different tone than he uses for protesters in his own country.

In addition to posting his message in English, he also posted it in Persian.

Alan Dershowitz files complaint against Yale psychiatrist who accused Trump supporters of ‘shared psychosis’

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 11, 2020

By

Prominent Donald Trump supporter Alan Dershowitz reportedly complained to Yale University after forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee suggested Trump supporters may have a "shared psychosis" with the president.

The dust-up started on January 2nd, when University of Minnesota Law Professor Richard Painter, who served as chief White House ethics lawyer in George W. Bush administration, noted that Dershowitz was using the exact same language that Trump has employed in his impeachment defense.

https://twitter.com/RWPUSA/status/1212875450726387714

Lee offered her analysis of the shared use of language.

Rick Wilson tips off Democrats on how they are about to blow the election and hand Trump four more years

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 11, 2020

By

Former GOP strategist Rick Wilson, who quit his party in protest of President Donald Trump, has become a fixture of cable news talk shows, and his book Everything Trump Touches Dies was a runaway success.

In a profile in The Guardian on Saturday, Wilson discussed his upcoming book, Running Against the Devil, in which he goes into greater detail about how Democrats can defeat Trump in the 2020 election.

"We control 38 state legislatures right now and there’s a reason for that: it's because of guys like me," said Wilson in a phone call with reporters. "I helped to build some of the tools in the toolbox for how you go out and exploit the cultural divisions in the country, and the political divisions, to win for Republicans in blue and purple areas. On paper it looks hard but we worked hard and recognized that the way to win is sometimes to not tell people who you really are."

