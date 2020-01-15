Putin picks little-known tax chief for prime minister
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed the little-known head of Russia’s tax service Mikhail Mishustin for the post of prime minister, the Kremlin said.
The proposal to appoint 53-year-old Mishustin, a relatively obscure figure who has run the service since 2010, came after the surprise resignation of Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev following the president’s unveiling of a package of constitutional reforms.
The two met in the Kremlin where Putin “suggested to him that he take the post of the head of government” and he accepted, the Kremlin said in a statement.
According to Russia’s constitution, Mishustin should face a vote of approval in the Russian parliament within a week.
Parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, will review his candidacy on Thursday, Russian news agencies said.
The overwhelmingly pro-Kremlin body is unlikely to reject Putin’s proposal.
Mishustin is a “neutral figure” and does not seem like someone who is being groomed as Putin’s successor, political analyst Ekaterina Schulmann told AFP.
He worked in the information technology industry in the 1990s before entering the Federal Tax Service in 1998.
He also ran the UFG investment group from 2008 until his appointment to head the tax service in 2010, according to his official biography.
Mishustin is credited with making the Russian tax service highly efficient and supports electronic government services for the public.
© 2020 AFP
Trump didn’t know basic Pearl Harbor history when he visited infamous Hawaii memorial: report
A new book written by Washington Post national investigative reporter Carol Leonnig and White House bureau chief Philip Rucker, both Pulitzer Prize winners, paints a bleak picture of President Trump's mental and intellectual fitness for office. In a book review for the 417-page A Very Stable Genius published in The Washington Post this Wednesday, Ashley Parker highlights some eye-opening portions, one of which suggest Trump doesn't even know the basic history of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Breaking Banner
‘Do you paint houses, too?’ Nancy Pelosi suggests Trump is a mobster with line from The Irishman
Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised eyebrows on Wednesday during a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives as she sent two articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate.
"The president of the United States, in using appropriated funds enacted in a bipartisan way by this Congress, funds that were meant to help the Ukraine fight the Russians -- the president considered that his private ATM machine, I guess," Pelosi said. "And said he could say to the president [of Ukraine], he could make -- 'do me a favor.'"
"Do me a favor? Do you paint houses too? What is this?" Pelosi wondered. "Do me a favor?"
Breaking Banner
‘Dangerously uninformed’ Trump ‘toyed with’ awarding himself the Medal of Freedom: report
One of President Donald Trump’s most widely ridiculed assertions is that he is a “very stable genius,” and that line is used in an ironic way in the title of the forthcoming Philip Rucker/Carol D. Leonnig book, “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” — ironic because the book depicts Trump as being the opposite of stable during his time in the White House.
The Washington Post has obtained a copy of the 417-page book, which has a Tuesday, January 21 release date on Amazon — and according to the Post’s Ashley Parker, “A Very Stable Genius” is full of “vivid details from Trump’s tumultuous first three years as president, from his chaotic transition before the taking office to Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation and final report.”