Queen agrees to let Harry and Meghan ‘live a more independent life’
Queen Elizabeth II agreed Monday to grant Prince Harry and and his wife Meghan their wish for a more independent life, allowing them to move part-time to Canada while remaining firmly in the House of Windsor.
The British monarch said in a statement that the summit of senior royals on Monday was “constructive,” and that it had been “agreed that there will be a period of transition” in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend time in Canada and the UK.
The summit at the queen’s Sandringham estate in eastern England marked the first face-to-face talks with Harry since he and Meghan unveiled the controversial plan to step back from their royal roles.
“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the queen said in a statement. “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”
The meeting came after days of intense news coverage, in which supporters of the royal family’s feuding factions used the British media to paint conflicting pictures of who was to blame for the rift.
Buckingham Palace said “a range of possibilities” would be discussed, but the queen was determined to resolve the situation within “days, not weeks.” Buckingham Palace stressed, however, that “any decision will take time to be implemented.”
One of the more fraught questions that needs to be worked out is precisely what it means for a royal to be financially independent and what activities can be undertaken to make money. Other royals who have ventured into the world of commerce have found it complicated.
Prince Andrew, for example, has faced heated questions about his relationship with the late convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, the queen’s second son, has relinquished royal duties and patronages after being accused by a woman who says she was an Epstein trafficking victim who slept with the prince.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also face questions on paying for taxpayer-funded security. Home Secretary Priti Patel refused to comment, but said safety was a priority.
There were signs earlier in the day that the House of Windsor had moved to unite. Princes William and Harry issued a joint statement criticizing a newspaper article on the severe strain in their relationship, calling the story offensive and potentially harmful as they embark on talks regarding the future of the British monarchy.
Though the statement didn’t name the newspaper, the Times of London had a front page story about the crisis in which a source alleged that Harry and Meghan had been pushed away by the “bullying attitude from” William. The joint statement insisted that the story was “false.”
“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful,” the statement said.
(AP)
CNN
The Trumps and their ‘shallow gene pool’ will be a political dynasty if president gets reelected: Rick Wilson
Conservative political strategist Rick Wilson told CNN's Brianna Keilar on Monday that the Trump family is going to become a political dynasty if President Donald Trump wins his reelection bid in 2020.
"The Republican Party as we knew it is dead," he told Keilar. "It's not about lower taxes or individual liberty or the Constitution. It's now about worshiping Donald Trump. This is basically like North Korea, with slightly better buildings."
Because the president enjoys such unquestioning loyalty from Republican voters, argues Wilson, it will be impossible for non-Trump Republicans to win primary campaigns against Donald Trump Jr. should he decide to run for higher office.
Breaking Banner
GOP county chair may not vote for Trump: ‘I’ve toyed with this whole idea of Pete Buttigieg’
A Republican Party chairman from northeast Iowa is considering a vote for a Democratic candidate.
Neil Shaffer, who heads Howard County's GOP, thinks President Donald Trump will again win support from voters who backed Barack Obama in 2012, but he's been checking out the other party's candidates, reported The Guardian.
“I’ve toyed with this whole idea of Pete Buttigieg just because I love his positive message," Shaffer said. "That was what was so endearing about Ronald Reagan. It was always that shining city on the hill, Morning in America, tomorrow’s a new day, and it’s always going to be better."
White House press secretary defends Trump’s doctored smear of Schumer and Pelosi: Dems ‘almost taking the side of terrorists’
The White House press secretary is defending her boss' tweeting of a highly-controversial photoshopped meme depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelsoi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer standing by the flag of Iran while wearing Islamic attire.
"I think the president is making clear that the Democrats have been parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill the Americans," Stephanie Grisham said on Fox News. "I think the President was making the point that the Democrats seem to hate him so much that they're willing to be on the side of countries and leadership of countries who want to kill Americans.